The Quiet Between Our Walls

They tell you a lot of things before you move into a girls’ hostel. They tell you about the curfews and the warden’s sharp eyes, about the cold showers and the mystery of missing Tupperware, about friendships that feel like family and rivalries that turn silent over unwashed mugs. They tell you it will be noisy, messy, dramatic, full of gossip and giggles. And all of that is true. But one thing they don’t tell you — not really — is how quiet it gets sometimes. Not the kind of quiet that comes from silence, but the kind that hums between people who are all trying to become themselves.

In a hostel, every room is a little world. Behind each door, someone is laughing on a call, someone else is crying quietly into her pillow, and someone is burning the midnight oil with the faint smell of instant coffee hanging in the air. You share walls, bathrooms, secrets, and yet- you are always aware of how alone you are in your becoming. No one tells you that this is what growing up feels like: being surrounded by people, but realizing that every heart beats to its own small ache.

There’s something strangely sacred about this place. It smells of nail polish remover, Maggie, and ambition. The corridors echo with footsteps at 3 a.m.- slippers shuffling toward the water cooler, whispers about love, or existential dread before exams. We joke about how even the new hostel could fall apart any day – how the ceiling had cracks before we arrived, how the Wi-Fi never works – but between the cracks, something softer grows. You learn to braid your hair while half-asleep, to comfort a stranger, to live with the sound of someone else’s heartbreak through the wall.

No one tells you that this is where you’ll first learn what tenderness looks like among women. How someone will always have a painkiller when you need it, or save you a piece of cake from a birthday party you couldn’t attend. No one tells you that your loudest arguments might come from love, that your best memories will smell like cheap perfume and old sheets.

Living in a hostel isn’t just about surviving shared bathrooms or food queues. It’s about learning the rhythm of other lives and finding your own tempo in between. It’s about the invisible ways women hold each other up, quietly, fiercely, every single day.

And when you finally leave- suitcase heavier, heart somehow fuller- you’ll realize that the walls you once cursed for peeling paint had been holding more than your posters. They had been holding your growing, your learning, your late-night laughter, your becoming.

That’s the one thing they don’t tell you about living in a girl’s hostel:

It’s not just a place you stay. It’s a place that stays with you.