The People College Gives You by Accident

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nobody really tells you this when you arrive at college. They warn you about assignments, midterms, homesickness, and independence. They talk about “networking” and “making connections,” as if friendships are strategic things you build carefully like resumes. But the truth is much stranger and much softer than that. The friendships college gives you are rarely planned. They happen quietly, accidentally- between late-night conversations, shared stress, and the strange intimacy of growing up at the same time.

Sometimes the first unexpected friendship is the one your mother trusts before you even realize you do.

She’s the girl your mother calls when you don’t pick up your phone. The one who gets texts that say, “Please check if she’s eaten,” or “Can you make sure she takes her medicine?” At some point, without either of you formally agreeing to it, she becomes the emergency contact of your life. When you’re sick, she shows up with food you didn’t order but desperately needed. When you’re too tired to explain yourself, she understands anyway. She becomes the bridge between your two worlds- home and college- translating concern into care.

Then there are the friendships that start with something almost absurdly small- like a Pyret midterm cheat sheet.

You approach a senior- the intimidating, impossibly smart math-CS double major who seems to exist in an entirely different intellectual galaxy- just hoping they might help you fill out a single page for an “Introduction to Computational Thinking” exam. You expect a few minutes of advice, maybe a formula or two. Instead, you get an hour of patient explanation, a perfectly organized cheat sheet, and somehow, over time, a friendship you never expected. The kind where academic conversations turn into life conversations, where the smartest person you know also becomes the one you trust the most. The closeness grows quietly, almost invisibly, until one day you realize they are no longer just a senior you admire- they’re the person you instinctively turn to.

College also gives you people who step into roles you never knew you needed, like the campus dad- he’s the one you go to when you’re sick, when you’re sad, when you’re stranded somewhere slightly too far from campus with too little money and too much exhaustion. The irony is that he rarely takes care of his own health. His sleep schedule is a disaster, his diet questionable at best, and yet somehow he is always the person making sure everyone else is okay. He sends you money for a cab without making you feel guilty. He tells you to get back safely. He reminds you to eat something warm. His care is steady and practical- not dramatic, just reliable. And sometimes that kind of love is the one that saves you most.

Then there are the friendships built over time. The person you’ve known the longest in college is the one with whom conversation doesn’t require actual words anymore. You can communicate entire sentences with a single look across a room. A raised eyebrow means “Did you see that?” A small smile means “We’ll laugh about this later.” These friendships are quiet ecosystems. They exist in shared glances, unfinished sentences, and inside jokes that stopped needing explanations months ago. There is comfort in that kind of familiarity- in knowing someone has seen multiple versions of you and stayed anyway.

And sometimes, college gives you friendships that begin with admiration and slowly become something warmer- the senior you look up to, the one who is slightly terrifying at first. She’s brilliant, intense, someone you assume exists on a completely different level of competence and composure. But one night during endterms, she crashes in your room. You watch her scroll endlessly on her phone until exhaustion finally wins. She falls asleep mid-scroll, half under the blanket, half out of it, still holding her phone like she’s afraid to stop thinking. And suddenly she doesn’t seem intimidating anymore. She just seems tired. Human. You tuck her properly under your blanket, put her phone aside, and let her sleep. At that moment, the distance between senior and junior disappears. What remains is something gentler: care, mutual and unspoken.

The strange thing about these friendships is that none of them is dramatic at first. They don’t arrive with declarations or grand beginnings. They form in the background of everyday life- in shared meals, borrowed notes, midnight phone calls, quiet acts of looking out for each other.

College friendships are accidental in the best possible way. They are not chosen through logic or compatibility tests. They grow out of proximity, vulnerability, and time spent figuring out who you are becoming. And maybe that’s why they matter so much- because these are the people who meet you not when you are fully formed, but while you are still changing.

Years from now, you might forget the details of lectures or exam questions. But you won’t forget the girl who fed you when you were sick, the senior who turned into your closest confidant, the campus dad who made sure you got home safely, the friend who understood you without words, or the intimidating senior who fell asleep under your blanket after a long day.

College doesn’t just give you an education. Sometimes, quietly and accidentally, it gives you people who feel like home.