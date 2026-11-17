This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Listening is an art that requires attention over talent, spirit over ego, others over self.” — Dean Jackson

It was a late, rainy night in April. I was tired of life, tired of everything, and just needed a break and to move through it ,I started walking on the streets near my house. I did not carry an umbrella, as the sky had seemed perfectly clear that day. But soon enough, the clouds darkened and turned into a drizzle as the rain began to pour. I was quite far from home and had reached the next lane when I noticed a familiar face. It was an old lady who owned a small fruit shop near my house.

Seeing me completely drenched, she offered me an umbrella and told me I could return it whenever I wanted. She lived alone in a single room, and her little shop was practically all she had. As we spoke a little more, I realised that her entire family had left her, and this small shop was what she had built a life around. She told me she had seen me around quite often, but we had never really spoken until that night.

“What brings you here all alone?” She asked.

“Just clearing my head. There has been a lot going on.” I replied.

“Tell me about it. Vent it all out” she said.

I paused for a second. Sometimes, all you need is a listening ear, and that was exactly what I needed at that moment. Someone I barely knew was willing to lend me one. I began speaking, letting out everything I had been holding in. She listened without interrupting me or making me feel like I was talking too much. She offered some meaningful advice, and by the time I left, I felt lighter, with a much clearer mind and a better mood.

When I got home, I found myself thinking about that interaction. She was practically a stranger, yet I had felt so comfortable talking to her. She had no particular reason to offer me an umbrella, let alone sit and listen to everything I had to say. Yet, she chose to. I wondered if her own experiences had something to do with it. Perhaps having been left alone herself, she understood what it felt like to have nobody around or she knew what it meant to want someone to listen, and made sure that the people who crossed her path never felt that way.

I have often noticed that some people just have a way of making you feel acknowledged. They remember the little things, the small details and have a welcoming body language. They give you their attention and make you feel heard like it is the only thing in that time that matters. They do not rush to offer solutions or turn every conversation into an opportunity to talk about themselves. They simply let you speak, and I think this comes with a certain level of emotional intelligence and an ability to be present in the moment. It is also about recognising that everyone has a story that we might know very little about. We are often so quick to form opinions about people that we forget there could be so much happening beneath the surface.

I also feel that the people who are naturally good at making others feel heard have, in some way, experienced what it feels like to be unheard themselves. They may have been misunderstood, overlooked or made to feel that their feelings did not matter. And perhaps, because they know how that feels, they make a conscious effort to ensure that nobody around them feels the same way. They understand the value of having someone who listens without judging, and they try to be that person for others.

Maybe that is what makes these people so special. They do not necessarily have the perfect words, the best advice or even a solution to whatever you are going through. But they make you feel comfortable enough to say things you might not have said otherwise .Sometimes, that is all you need, just to let it all out with someone who you can see is actually listening.