If Reading Were for Sale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If my childhood hobby were a side hustle, I wouldn’t market it as productivity. I wouldn’t promise transformation, efficiency, or self-improvement. There would be no bold claims about becoming your “best self” in thirty days. Instead, I would sell it quietly—like a secret passed between people who already understand longing.

Because my childhood hobby was reading. And reading was never just a hobby. It was escape, companionship, rebellion, and survival disguised as turning pages.

As a child, I didn’t read because someone told me it was good for vocabulary or academic growth. I read because books felt safer than reality sometimes. Libraries felt like alternate universes disguised as rooms. Stories allowed me to leave without physically going anywhere. I could be brave without consequence, heartbroken without permanence, adventurous without fear. Every book was a door, and I walked through all of them willingly.

So if reading were my side hustle, I wouldn’t sell books—I would sell temporary disappearances.

My advertisement would read something like this: “Tired of existing inside your own thoughts? Step into someone else’s for a while!” Because that’s what reading gave me—distance from myself when I needed it most. On difficult days, stories absorbed emotions I didn’t yet know how to name. Characters felt things before I understood them myself. They taught me grief before loss arrived, courage before fear demanded it, and love before I experienced it firsthand. Reading quietly prepared me for living.

The product description would promise solitude without loneliness. There is a particular intimacy in reading—sitting alone but never feeling abandoned. A book doesn’t interrupt you. It doesn’t demand performance. It waits patiently, exactly where you left it, ready to continue the conversation whenever you return. In a world that constantly asks for attention, reading asks only for presence.

I would market reading as emotional time travel. One moment, you are a child under blankets with a flashlight, the next, you are in ancient kingdoms, futuristic cities, quiet villages, or someone else’s heartbreak. You live hundreds of lives without abandoning your own. You learn empathy accidentally. You understand perspectives you may never encounter otherwise. Reading expands the borders of your emotional world without announcing that it’s doing so.

And honestly, I would emphasize its most underrated feature: silence. Reading teaches you how to sit with yourself. No notifications. No urgency. Just thought of meeting imagination. As children, we rarely realize how rare that skill will become later—the ability to be still without discomfort. Books trained me to listen inwardly long before I understood introspection.

If this were truly a side hustle, my customer reviews would sound less like testimonials and more like confessions: “Bought one story. Stayed up all night feeling alive.” “Unexpected side effect: learned empathy.” “Helped me survive adolescence.”

Because reading doesn’t change your life loudly. It works slowly, invisibly. It alters how you think, how you speak, how you understand people. Somewhere between fictional conversations and imagined worlds, you begin to recognize yourself more clearly. The child who reads endlessly becomes the adult who notices nuance, who searches for meaning, who believes stories matter because people do.

And perhaps the real reason I’d sell reading carefully is that it taught me something capitalism struggles to value: stillness. Reading has no measurable output. You cannot quantify imagination or emotional growth. There are no immediate results. Yet somehow, it shapes you more profoundly than many things designed for efficiency ever could.

If my childhood hobby were a side hustle, I’d also include a disclaimer: “Warning: May cause excessive imagination, emotional attachment to fictional characters, and an inability to accept shallow storytelling in real life.”

Because once you grow up reading, reality itself begins to feel narrative. You notice arcs in friendships, symbolism in memories, metaphors hidden inside ordinary days. Life becomes less random and more story-like—not predictable, but meaningful.

But the truth is, I wouldn’t really want reading to become a hustle. Some things deserve to remain untouched by monetization. Reading belongs to quiet afternoons, dog-eared pages, borrowed books, and moments when time dissolves unnoticed. It belongs to childhood versions of ourselves who read past bedtime because stopping felt unbearable.

So if I had to sell my childhood hobby, I would sell it gently—not as a product, but as an invitation. An invitation to slow down, to imagine wildly, feel deeply, and to disappear for a while and return slightly changed.

Because the greatest thing reading ever gave me wasn’t knowledge—it was the understanding that stories don’t just live in books, they live in us.