I stopped scrolling during the day and lived to tell the tale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like most Gen Zers, a huge part of my life has revolved around the tiny screen in my pocket since I was 13. From Musical.ly to Tik Tok and Twitter to X, our brains were molded from an early age to seek the quick, addictive dopamine hits provided by endless scrolling. As 2025 came to a close, I made a promise to myself that I would break up with my phone and focus on the world outside. Here’s how I did it, and why you should too.

The first, and most important thing I did when I committed to end my co-dependent relationship with my phone was downloading an app blocker. There are so many options available, as they’ve become increasingly popular. Most are free to download but require a subscription, like the one I use. Is it ridiculous to have to pay for an app to fix an addiction to other apps? Absolutely. Do I do it because I am desperate and an easily sold consumer? Also, yes.

Every day, my app blocker restricts my access to all social media from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. During that time, I can’t do much on my phone besides answer texts. Sometimes, that really sucks. However, it has improved my life tremendously. I now have absolutely no choice but to pay attention in class, work on my current crochet project, do homework or read my book.

Blocking distracting apps was only the first piece of the puzzle. Beyond that, I had to find ways to entertain myself that didn’t involve my phone. I became painfully aware of how pathetically obsessed I was with my tiny, pixelated best friend when people asked what I did for fun. I struggled to think of anything beyond scrolling on Tik Tok.

I would say I liked to read, but the truth was I once liked to read. I desperately wanted to be the creative, well-read and all around more interesting girl I used to be. It began to terrify me to think I had lost that part of myself in the online vortex. I’d owned a Kindle for a while, and decided it was time to pick it up again. I also downloaded the Kindle app to my phone, and now when I feel the urge to scroll, I can open a book instead. It scratches the scrolling itch without rotting my brain.

I used to put a lot of pressure on myself when it came to hobbies, especially reading. I thought I had to read prestigious novels like an off-brand Rory Gilmore to make the hobby “worthwhile.” Unlearning that mindset helped me fall back in love with things I used to enjoy. I realized any way I got off my phone and out of the social media echo chamber was worthwhile on its own.

So, I started reading what I wanted simply because it was fun. Like most of the world, I’m currently obsessing over “Heated Rivalry.” So, if you’re also looking to get out of your reading slump in 2026, I highly recommend the “Gamechangers” series by Rachel Reid.

After realizing hobbies were meant to be fun, not perfect, I decided to try crocheting again. I had attempted it a few years ago but quit quickly because I wasn’t an expert within the hour. This time, I just enjoy the process and don’t worry if the final product isn’t beautiful or Pinterest-worthy. I like how it keeps my hands busy and quiets my mind.

Speaking of keeping my body busy, I also decided it was time to return to the gym after a long hiatus. I was nervous at first and felt out of place and embarrassed. That feeling disappeared after my first visit. Every person there was far too focused on their own workout to worry about mine. Maybe my form is wrong sometimes, and yes, maybe I did bash my face into a barbell once, but my daily workout has become at least one hour a day that I’m not itching to grab my phone.

My life feels more centered now, and my brain truly feels quieter. My attention span is better, and I feel more in control than I have in a long time. I thought putting down my phone would make me feel like I was missing out, but I don’t feel that way at all. In fact, I feel like I’ve gained far more than I’ve lost by dumping my phone.

After 6 p.m., when I have the opportunity to scroll again if I so choose, I rarely feel the urge anymore. I’m usually doing schoolwork or enjoying one of my other pastimes, and I simply don’t crave the dopamine hits the way I used to.

If you want to put down your phone in 2026 but don’t know where to start, try to find something that brings you joy. What did you love when you were a kid? What did you love before you loved Tik Tok? I hope you can manage to find the peace that I have, offline.

Find the best app blocker for you here.