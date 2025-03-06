This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KCL chapter.

This year’s Autumn/Winter London Fashion Week saw the reemergence of patterns and texture, which- as we know- will slowly infiltrate into the public sphere. To get ahead of the curve, I’ve compiled a list of three major trends we’ve seen down the runway.

Pining for Plaid

Plaid was a major pattern seen on the runway. It’s always been synonymous with autumnal fashion; warm-toned, transitional colours pair well with brown fallen leaves and almost naked trees. We saw muted plaid from Burberry, to entirely layered plaid looks from Talia Byre.

Plaid can be an incredible focal point, Vivienne Westwood made it her signature for a reason.

This trend has swayed me to look out for a good asymmetric midi plaid skirt. I think it’d be fun to style a plaid skirt with funky coloured or even plaid tights, stockings or socks, and pair it with boots or loafers. Alternatively, you could go down the classic route, but to avoid looking like a lumberjack, choose a top that strays from the conventions of a flannel shirt, like a jacket . Lastly, don’t be afraid to mix plaid with other patterns and textures , it can make for a bold and dynamic look, adding depth and personality to your outfit.

Fringe Fancy

Movement down the runway was encouraged by tassels and fringe. Burberry, again, included this decorative trim, cascading down a purple trench coat (a very popular colour this season). Roksanda interpreted this embellishment in a more modern and playful manner , with dramatic silhouettes or bright colours.

Bringing this into your wardrobe is simple, especially with 2010-esque fashion coming back. A slouchy fringed boot is one of my favourite representations of this trend, I’d recommend second-hand sites to source these (such as Vinted or Depop), this is also because a very popular material this season is suede, which must be bought environmentally conscious. Outerwear , too, can be the perfect opportunity to sport this Western trend, with fringe on coats and jackets. Fringe also pairs well with bags , by adding this element to your accessories, they transform into statement pieces.

Chivalry Is Not Dead

There was undoubtedly a medieval revival upon the runway, there was literally a Knight attending the Burberry show. Dilara Findikoglu embraced this trend with baroque designs, such as metallic embellishments and regal silhouettes . Similarly, Gothic influences were prevalent in Di Petsa’s looks, with an homage to Nosferatu (21/40), and armour-clad inspired chest plates (13/40).

Surprisingly, there are ways (other than wearing chainmail) to bring this style into your closet.

By opting for a structured blouse or balloon sleeves, your look begins to echo the elegance of medieval high-fashion- bustier tops and corsets too. Additionally, metallics can help to emulate the plated armour that knights wore. Whether you wear it as a top , bottom or accessory , it’s an easy way to channel the elements of medieval fashion. Metallic leather and studs have also been quite popular this season, adding an edgy twist to the theme. It doesn’t necessarily have to be silver either, gold is still a baroque metallic. Lastly, chunky jewellery with gothic motifs will be a game-changer. Bold rings, necklaces (such as chokers or pearls) or earrings will add that medieval flair to your outfit. I remember buying a silver cameo ring from a charity shop, it perfectly embodied this style. En Route has a baroque collection, Depop and Vinted will also have baroque-themed jewellery jars/bundles to sift through.

To Conclude: