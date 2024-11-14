The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

According to ‘The Critic Magazine’, the study of English Literature at degree level is becoming less and less popular. The extortionate cost of undergraduate degrees is leading people away from courses such as English, in favour of those that guarantee a well paid job after graduation. This seems logical, a decision that is reliable and well-founded. However, in the decline of interest in the English Literature degree, I foresee a tragic loss of creativity, perspective and empathy that you gain through such studies. People are jumping on the conveyor belt of what’s ‘sensible’ rather than pursuing English because they’re passionate and interested in it.

There are numerous other reasons why English Literature is declining in popularity, one being the misconception that it is an elitist subject, where old-fashioned, bespectacled, grey-haired, white men tell you what is and isn’t true, and what is the correct interpretation of a text. Another reason, as a Spiked Online article by Neil Davenport entitled “We Cannot Let English Literature Die Out” states, at secondary school level, English education seems to be preoccupied with giving students literature all about teenage angst, coming of age problems and mental health issues – young adults are presented with literature about themselves. Whilst this is important, it is also vital, in the attempt to inspire pupils to pursue literature at a further level, to give them a well-rounded perspective on English literature: studying texts from different genres and backgrounds can help transport people away from their current anxieties and give perspective on life in a different era, class, race and gender.

The lack of interest in English Literature concerns me in this technological age. People are losing important skills such as memory retention, concentration, analytical and puzzle solving skills, all of which can be vastly strengthened by reading. What’s more is that our escapism now so often comes from scrolling through social media, which fills our minds with toxic misinformation, and negativity towards yourself and your achievements, looks and interests. Reading the classics, English literature is a form of escapism largely devoid of the negativity stated above. Often the worlds we’re reading about are so far removed from the way we live now that it is impossible to directly compare yourself to the characters’ looks, sexualities, and expectations. Where you can compare yourself, however, is in the personalities of the characters, their fierce human emotion. This is where we learn to develop a greater sense of empathy for those who came before us, or those around us. The rather comforting fact, I find, is that human nature almost never differs between what’s seen in Literature and real life, and that people from the past have overcome whatever global, economical and geographical issues there have been. In a time like the present where war is rife so close to home, where democracy is being overturned and geriatric men are leading countries, I find it consoling to read Literature from many different eras where people were experiencing similar hardships and struggles, and know that they felt the same way as we do, and they got through the issues of their time.

If you haven’t already guessed, I’m studying English Literature for my undergraduate degree. Doing so never ceases to challenge the way I think about events from the past, and thus challenges the way I see the present and how I absorb information from the media. It has allowed me to see the positive things in life more clearly, and be more critical of the things that I don’t think are right. I can apply the allegories of the stories I learn about to modern life and hope to have an increased open-mindedness towards people whose stories I know nothing about. Studying English Literature not only increases your productivity and capabilities in the workplace, but it grows your interpersonal skills, and this, I fear, is something that so many people are losing when they hide behind their technological shields.