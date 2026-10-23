Stress Toys: A Ranking and Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The ‘sudden’ craze over squishy dumplings and Nee Dohs is nothing new. Every year a new stress toy takes over the internet. From fidget spinners to slime, the industry has cleverly kept marketing new and upcoming stress toys that aim to relieve anxiety. With that, here is a ranking and review of some of the stress toys I have tried over the past few years.

1. Slow-Rising Squishies

The first stress toy I ever laid my hands on was a slow-rising apple squishy from a local international toy store filled with kawaii stuffed animals and figurines. My mom’s friend bought the toy for me, and I was immediately hooked. The apple was small enough to fit in the palm of my hand so that I could easily maneuver the squishy during daily tasks such as watching TV, reading a book, or talking with friends. As a child, I collected these squishies in all sorts of forms. Although I do not see them around as frequently as I did in the past, slow-rising squishies still rank as one of my favorite types of stress toys because of their soft, memory foam material. I recommend these stress toys to people who might enjoy an easy fix without worrying about them being too sticky, large, or impractical for daily use.

2. Fidget Cubes

This is a stress toy I feel has slowly become less popular in recent years. Fidget cubes are, as the name suggests, a small cube structure that spins diagonally at the top two corners. The specific one I had was a heavy metallic cube that was extremely easy to carry with me to school; I recall mainly using it during middle school because of its sheer practicality. There are different variations of the fidget cubes as well. Another fidget cube variant had six different tactile mechanisms on each side of the shape. Typically, these mechanisms included a joystick-like control that glides across the cube, audible buttons, a switch, a metal rolling ball, a smooth thumb-print shape rest, and a circular dial that you can spin. Either of these fidget cubes offers a great substitute for those who need something small that they can carry in their pocket or bag. They provide the same stress-relieving and anxiety-reducing feelings without the hassle of squeezing and kneading a toy.

3. Gel Squishies

These are the typical Nee Doh squishies that have made kids and adults alike swarm toy stores for Nice Bergs, Nicecream Cones, and Dreamdrops alike. These squishies, unlike the typical slow-rising ones, are filled with a gel-like substance that gives them a unique texture and feeling. They shape with your hand and easily adapt to your body’s temperature, making them slowly become softer the longer you use them. These squishies are the epitome of stress toys at the moment, and because of their immense popularity, they are becoming increasingly difficult to find. However, they do provide users with positive stress relief and satisfaction. These would be ranked as my top favorite if they did not get dirty so easily. Due to that, they are not as easy to travel around with. Besides that, gel squishies are one of the best you can get your hands on!

4. Fidget Spinners

Fidget spinners may not be as popular as they were back in 2016, but they are still an amazing option for people looking for stress-relieving toys. They are small, compact, and come in so many different colors and materials. My favorite fidget spinners are the metal ones because they have enough weight for them to spin for a good while while also being almost entirely silent. Once again, these stress toys are easy to carry, making them a great alternative for people looking for something quick they can grab and fiddle with. Even though these may not be as popular, I still cannot recommend them enough.

5. Mochi Squishies

Once again, these stress toys may not be as popular as they once were, but they are still an option for people who seek a sleek, small, and smooth stress toy. I have only had a few of these sorts of stress toys in the past, but I have enjoyed playing with them when I did own them. However, mochi squishies are made of a material that has a soft, jelly-like texture that has a tendency to collect dirt and debris. They feel nice, but can easily become dirty over time, especially if they are left sitting in a purse or bag.

6. Taba Squishies

These squishies are the last on my list because, more often than not, they are intended to be played with inside the bag they are sold in. Although it is entirely okay to remove the squishy from the bag, Taba squishies are extremely sticky and act as a magnet for dust and debris. They are difficult to travel with and require more attention to overall care than other stress toys on this list. However, if that is something that you are okay with, then Taba squishies are definitely worth looking at because of their unique texture and feel!

Stress toys are very fun to use and are an easy way to enhance fine motor skills through tension release, hand strength, and overall grounding. No matter which type you gravitate towards, each squishy provides a different experience that can easily fit into your daily life. Incorporating stress toys into daily life can be an exciting new way to decompress and experience the tactile motions of tension release.