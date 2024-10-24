Why I Don’t Like The “Winter Arc” Trend As Someone Who Loves Fitness 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional; this is just my opinion from a girl who loves fitness. Being beautiful has nothing to do with what you look like.

Winter arc: “locking in for three months during the winter to focus on the gym/ yourself and ‘going dark.’”

The trend of the Winter Arc has been circling social media for a little while now, and at the surface level, it seems like a good idea, however, it can promote some unhealthy habits and mindsets. Overall, this fad trend seems like a rebranding of 75 Hard. Someone working hard for a given amount of time, reaching an end goal, but then what?

That brings me to my first concern that this isn’t a sustainable trend. Fitness should always be a lifelong journey, not a quick trend for a physique goal. Granted, short fitness challenges can be fun, however, this trend isn’t based on fun – it’s based on people starting or maintaining a fitness journey. With so many beginners joining this trend, it can be very overwhelming for a lot of people. Challenges like this and 75 Hard include a multitude of rules all starting at once. This causes the vast majority of people to burn out quickly. Building multiple good habits is easiest through slow micro-changes that compound on top of each other.

My other problem with this trend is the idea that “summer bodies are built in the winter.” It’s always great to have a goal for what you’re working towards. However, the concept of a summer body or aiming for a temporary and unsustainable goal can lead to really restrictive mindsets that could easily lead to disordered eating behavior.

Lastly, a lot of people who advertise this fad get some personal gain out of it. Most of the time, it’s gaining views on a trending video they post, convincing people to buy their workout plans, coaching, cookbooks, etc. This trend makes a Winter Arc seem like an individual growth process, however, trends and fads are always made from a more extensive system like capitalism profiting off of insecurities.

How To make a winter arc healthy:

Despite my reservations, there are positive aspects of this trend!

Maintaining self-improvement goals, fitness routines, and overall health/wellness throughout the winter months is so important (but it’s just as crucial as improving/maintaining your health at any other time of year!)

Start slow and don’t have an end date

If you have a fitness goal/a physique goal, there’s no need to rush the process and put more pressure on yourself than necessary. Obviously it’s good to work hard, but don’t damage your mental health for temporary results. Focus instead on building a lifestyle worth living and maintaining for your overall health, and results will follow.

Have goals other than physical changes

There’s no point in having a “dream body” or being fit if you’re struggling mentally. Along with fitness goals, add positive habits and goals into your life. This could include a designated study time, picking up a new hobby, reading, journaling, or any other habit that benefits you mentally.