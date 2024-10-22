The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In many cases, people always have negative thoughts stuck in their head, which causes them to think in a negative way, which can lead to a negative outcome. In order to live life to the fullest and strive for your happiness, it’s always important to think positive thoughts. Saying positive statements, such as “I’m confident and hardworking” or “I’m grateful to have my family at my side”, will help create a mindset conducive to concentration and efficiency.

For example, one time when I danced on stage, I thought negative thoughts, such as “I’m nervous to go on stage” or “I don’t think I will perform well”. This trapped my head thinking that I will perform poorly even though I practiced really hard. When I realized that I was thinking so negatively, I stopped and asked myself, “Why do I think so negatively?” I worked so hard and put a lot of effort into practicing that I should do well. I should’ve remembered this and said to myself “From putting in effort, I will perform well”. You can see from that example that it’s important to really understand what you are capable of. With that, having a positive and confident attitude will bring you better things in your professional life or academic pursuits.

Positive affirmations can also help build relationships with people, whether it’s a professional environment, college, or even family. By saying “I communicate with love and respect” or “I attract positive and supportive people into my life”, you are promoting positive interactions with anyone, whether it’s a positive gesture or just bringing a positive attitude. This could lead to deeper connections, support, community, and collaborations.

Lastly, your health can be improved and you can have a positive mood by stepping out of the house, spending time with nature, or just doing a physical activity to reduce stress or negative thoughts. Setting positive tones such as “I handle stress with ease” or “I am in control of my reactions” can help you remain calm and composed during challenging situations. It’s a way to manage stress as well.

The benefit of positive affirmations is that it helps you to never underestimate yourself. You are very capable in what you do and always believe in yourself in a positive way!!