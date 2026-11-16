This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This weekend, on Saturday, November 14th, at 8 a.m., 40,000 people will be running the Rocky Run, and I will be among them, running what is known as the Italian Stallion. It is a challenge that involves running both the 5 K and the 10-mile, which is a total of 13.1 miles, or a half marathon. When my cousin asked me to run, I thought to myself “it couldn’t be too hard,” but at that point in time, the farthest I ever ran was 10 miles. The following day, after agreeing to this challenge, I decided to see if I could even run 13.1 miles, so I did in my neighborhood. During the run, it started to pour, and I was stuck running 13.1 miles completely soaked, but in the end I did run 13.1 miles. This was a very surprising thing to me. When I started my running career, the whole point of it was to see if I could run 1-mile in under 10 minutes in order to be eligible for the Naval Academy. Now, flash forward to almost 4 years later, and running has become an outlet.

After my first attempt at running 13.1 miles, I decided that in order to be able to put my best foot forward, I would run every Tuesday 13.1 miles before work, so I did. For the past 3 months, I have been running 13.1 miles around the Schuylkill River. The first time I did this, it was not that fun, but slowly I have learned to just love running such long miles. There was just something about running and the views of the city skyline or the art museum while listening to my favorite songs that made it feel so free. I remember running and seeing so many other people who had so many different stories from mine and being so inspired. I remember running by one woman who just finished up her run and celebrating, and I could just see how proud she was for completing however many miles she did. I remember running by couples who were encouraging each other to just get through their run or checking up on each other to make sure they were okay. I remember the pride I had when I finished each 13.1 miles run because, truth be told, I used to hate running. When I was little, I did Girls on the Run; after 5th grade and graduating from the program, I hated running. Now, I love running and coach for Girls on the Run.

Now, back to the Rocky Run. To be honest, I am not scared to run 13.1 miles, however, the hill named after Rocky scares me just a little. Mount Drago is about 5 miles into the 10 mile course and is what scares me the most. Mount Drago will push me in a way no other running training has in the past. I look forward to running up the hill and listening to Pitbull to help push me through it. I do think this Rocky Run experience will be different since my last Rocky Run experience. I did the 5k last year and it was pretty short and sweet. This time, I think the accomplishment will feel so much better. I hope this run helps open the door for me to feel encouraged to run more half marathons. If you told me when I started my running career in 3rd grade that I would be running a half marathon, I would call you crazy because that is a whole lot of running. Running has shown me just how strong I am and just how much more I can push my body.