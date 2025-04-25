This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

The first hormone-free male birth control (YCT-529) has officially entered human trials. According to researchers at Columbia University and YourChoice Therapeutics, YCT-529 is designed to inhibit sperm production. When tested on male mice, it was found to be 99% effective within 4 weeks of use, and the infertility effects reversed within 6 weeks in mice and 10-15 weeks in non-human primates. Perhaps the most notable detail in the report was that YCT-529 had no side effects (University of Minnesota Staff). While men taking more contraception responsibility without side effects is positive, it’s interesting how an effective female birth control option without horrible side effects has yet to be developed.

Women have dealt with side effects from birth control since its use became prevalent. In fact, there was a WHO-commissioned male birth control study that consisted of a 96% effective two-hormone injection. However, the study was stopped due to it having side effects similar to female birth control, such as acne, mood swings, and depression (NPR Staff). In contrast, women have been expected to withstand additional debilitating effects. Recently, a study found that the female birth control injection Depo-Provera increased the risk of a specific type of brain tumor, meningiomas (Mctlaw Staff). Several other hormonal options, including the implant and combined oral contraceptives, have been linked to pulmonary embolism, which is a blood clot that dislodges and travels to the lungs (Owolabi and Momoh). In addition to these side effects, some female birth control options are very invasive. The implant is placed below the skin in the arm, and IUDs are inserted through the cervix into the uterus. Many women have reported IUDs specifically being incredibly painful upon insertion, some even describing it as a “hot knife” or the worst pain they ever experienced. Despite these reports, in 2024, less than 5% of physicians offered local anesthesia; the majority only provided over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen (Rosenbluth).

Another safe, effective birth control option for men would be a remarkable development to help combat unplanned pregnancies. If this birth control can lack side effects, that would be even better! But, I do think it’s necessary to highlight the double standard demonstrated by the history of birth control developments. Women have experienced some of the worst side effects imaginable, in addition to pain upon insertion depending on birth control method. Male birth control studies have been halted completely as a result of men experiencing only some of the side effects that millions of women experience from birth control. Ideally, no one should have to bear detrimental side effects, but unfortunately, all pharmaceuticals inherently carry some sort of risk. The key distinction is that the high prevalence of these effects are seemingly only justifiable when women experience them. Hopefully, some time in the near future, new research will create safe birth control options for everyone regardless of their sex.

