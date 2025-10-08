Hustle Culture on Campus: Is It Really Helping Us, or Just Burning Us Out?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few years, especially after 2020, hustle culture across campuses has become the norm. Students, across various majors, pack their days with internships, positions in clubs, hard classes, working, and balancing a social life. As a biochemistry pre-med student, I have been locked into this hustle mentality since the day I stepped foot on my college’s ground. The constant drive for productivity and grind so that I can eventually hope to look good in front of medical school admissions committees.

As I reflect on my three years as a senior, I realized that whenever I felt like slowing down, I always felt like crap because it made me feel like I was falling behind. Wrong thoughts would always cloud my thought. How would I get into medical school if I took time off from volunteering? They want someone who is a hustler and isn’t going to get tired easily. Pre-med “culture” has also painted this picture that every single pre-med has to work harder than their peers. It’s a race. And let me tell you, it gets exhausting.

Beneath the shiny word “hustle” is a reality not enough people talk about. High levels of stress, burnout, and mental health struggles are the hidden costs of this culture. The idea of balance has almost disappeared. Many of us leave little room for rest or joy because we feel guilty the moment we’re not doing something “productive.” I remember this past winter break, it felt amazing to finally rest after a brutal semester, but almost immediately, the next thing on my list started haunting me: preparing for the daunting MCAT. That lingering pressure makes it nearly

impossible to feel at ease, even during times of needed break.

At one point, the burnout hit me hard. Between volunteering, researching, shadowing, and endless studying, I felt my energy drain day by day. I was running from late-night labs (which I despise) to club meetings, only to wake up the next morning and do it all again. Weekends didn’t bring relief either, they were reserved for volunteer hours that I couldn’t fit into the week. This cycle is the norm for most pre-meds, and it leaves little room for breathing, let alone joy. Some might say, “Well, you signed up for this, so why complain?”, but I believe we’re allowed to acknowledge that the system that is set up demands more than is sustainable.

So, to conclude these thoughts, leave space to recharge is what I am trying to say. You won’t reach success when the energy that will get you there is hanging on by a thread. Care for ourselves before we learn to care for others.