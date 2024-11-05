The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is the point in the semester where everyone is getting busy with their academics, it’s the final stretch of the semester and everyone just wants Christmas break to begin. Motivation is at an all-time low. As much as your academia and career goals are important, it is also important to take care of yourself mentally and physically. With a lot of colleges that are filled with students pursing science heavy degrees like Jefferson, the environment on campus can get overwhelming, where everyone is on the go and hustling in the library. As a biochemistry pre-med student, you will never see me in the library past 6 PM, no matter if its exam week or a regular lecture week. Here are four things I do to keep myself sane while pursing my degree and that help me mentally to be the best version of myself in my early 20s.

Go to sleep on time Literally the top thing on the list, because duh! After a long day attending lecture and labs, I know my body craves to just lie down and my brain wants to hit the REM stage ASAP. This year I am a commuter, so I come home once after my day ends, which means I have a lot of small breaks in between classes to get my work done or study for classes. After I get home, I prioritize my routine every single night and hit my bed at exactly 9:30 PM. The phone goes on the charger with the ringer off. If I get a text or call, it’s not being answered till the next day. Turn off your social battery for a few hours I feel like the stage a person socializes the most is as a college student, I love talking, so much actually…not kidding. However, even I have a limit, I have four hours every day set, where I prefer to be alone and in the presence of only my own company. Two hours after I leave the house, this includes my commute to school plus the hour before my lecture starts and two hours after dinner to do my skincare and other nighttime routines. I will always recommend to my friends and peers to start off the day with calmness and end the day with it too. Leave the socializing for the rest of the day, trust me there’s a lot of hours in between to talk. Go to mental de-stressing events on your campus Most colleges, if not all, have clubs that emphasize mental health events for students. For example, Her Campus Jefferson had a claw clip decorating event this past week. Events like this let students forget about their to do list for a little bit and let them calm down. Go touch grass No seriously, walking around campus to go to class does not count. Go on a walk, have a picnic, sit in the sun. I volunteer at a private medical clinic and the most common thing I see doctors prescribe is Vitamin D to people in their early 20s. Clearly, we’re not getting enough sun. East Falls has plenty of good spots to sit or walk.

At the end of the day, things change day to day. Whether you had a busy day and don’t feel like doing anything or maybe you had people over and slept really late, which you regretted in the morning during your lecture. My point is, find things that work best for you. This is what works for me daily and your idea of de-stressing could look totally opposite from this.