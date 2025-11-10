Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
chopping food and food prep
chopping food and food prep
Photo by Conscious Design from Unsplash
Jefferson | Life > Experiences

A Recipe for Self-Care

Olivia Kriley Student Contributor, Jefferson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a college student means always being on the lookout for new ways of self-care. What can I say? Being a college student can be very stressful. But recently, I found a new way to relax in the form of cooking.

I think the mere mention of being in the kitchen can put a lot of college students at unease. To buy groceries (expensive), follow a recipe (potentially confusing), and cook a meal (time-consuming) does not sound like a fun time to many. And I agree that sometimes it is so much easier to just buy a slice of pizza on campus and call it a day. But it’s not nearly as rewarding as it is to cook and enjoy your own food (that you made!).

I’ve found that cooking gives me the chance to take a break from all the thoughts and to-do lists I have running around in my mind. When I’m in the kitchen, I’m not thinking about the project I have due at the end of the week, or the extracurricular responsibilities I need to attend to. It’s a time for me to just exist in my own bubble.

Knowing that I’m in control of what I’m eating also makes cooking something I really enjoy. I can’t always rely on food offered at the dining hall to meet daily nutritional values, and the ones that do are almost always overpriced. I went to buy a container of mixed fruit after going a couple weeks without grocery shopping and forked up $3.49 just so I could eat something that wasn’t pasta or a granola bar.

Making a meal doesn’t always have to be an hours long affair. Sometimes it’s just making a sandwich and packing a banana to go with it to bring to campus. It’s as much a physical activity as it is a psychological one. The act of packing my own lunch makes me feel like I’m taking care of myself and helps promote the behavior further down the line.

As much as I love to get grab-n-go food from campus when I’m on a time crunch, I love cooking even more. Trying new recipes and figuring out ways to be financially savvy with meal prepping makes the act of cooking fun. But taking time for some self-care will always what gets me in the kitchen.

Olivia Kriley

Jefferson '26

Olivia is a senior at Thomas Jefferson University studying visual communication design with a concentration in graphic design. She is involved on campus as an editor and writer for Her Campus, Sisterhood Chair for her sorority, and Treasurer of her school's AIGA student chapter. While most of her life is consumed by everything design-related, Olivia enjoys spending her free time writing about the things she's passionate about. She hopes to pursue a career after college that involves both writing and design. Living in Philadelphia, Olivia loves to make the most of her environment. She enjoys going to concerts even if the music's bad, trying new restaurants that fall outside her comfort zone, and spending quality time with the people she loves most.