This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

If you are anything like me, you can’t help but fall into a rabbit hole of anxiety-inducing news every time you turn on your phone. While it is important to be educated on the current events of our world, it is hard not to feel hopeless when there is an endless stream of upsetting news about the climate, government, and general state of the world. Ruminating on things out of our control is one of the most damaging things we can do for our mental health, but sometimes it feels impossible to take a step back from bad news. So, I have compiled a list of strategies to cope with anxiety over current events.

Get involved

One of the best ways to curb anxiety about the things out of your control is by focusing on anything you can control, no matter how small. This could range from joining organizations that focus on the issues you are passionate about to contacting elected officials about legislation you oppose. Even doing a random act of kindness can be a reminder that not everything in the world is bleak. Remembering that you can make an impact is a great way to keep things in perspective, even when the news makes things seem hopeless.

Educate Yourself

As we all know, knowledge is power. In this digital age, it is easy to fall victim to scary-sounding, clickbait articles that are meant to generate strong reactions from their audience. Not only this, but many political figures have built a platform off of misinformation and fear mongering. So, one of the most powerful ways to protect yourself from news anxiety is by taking the time to educate yourself about the issues that worry you. This will help you to approach news and current events in a more levelheaded, healthy way.

Find Healthy Distractions

Distracting yourself from the temptation of doom-scrolling might be difficult, but your mental health will thank you in the long run. A healthy distraction can be as simple as reading a book, watching a comfort show, or spending time with your loved ones. Finding a balance between remaining informed about current events and not letting negative news consume your mind takes time. But, dedicating time each day for hobbies, self-care, or relaxation is a perfect place to start.

Don’t Bottle Up!

Negative emotions thrive when you bottle them up and avoid talking about them. Being vulnerable with your friends and family and talking about your anxieties about current events is a healthy, comforting outlet. Although it may not fix everything going on in the world, it will definitely make you feel less alone. An alternative to this is writing out your worries, whether in the form of journaling, poetry, or even songwriting. Physically organizing your thoughts and feelings makes them feel less scary and much easier to tackle.