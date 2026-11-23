This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A matching workout set is always stylish and easy to put together. Sometimes, I feel my best in a comfy set. I also love to look good while exercising—looking good helps you feel good! Beyond the aesthetic appeal, these five brands offer lightweight, breathable, comfortable, and stretchy options. Here are ten places to buy cute and comfy Pilates sets without breaking the bank.

Amazon

Amazon has a vast selection of workout clothes, including Pilates sets available at great prices. Most sets are priced around $40. For example, the ABOCIW set costs $40.99 and has a 4.4-star rating.

Gymshark

Although Gymshark primarily caters to lifters and gym-goers, it offers a wide range of biker shorts, leggings, flare leggings, and sports bras. The quality is excellent, with reasonable pricing.

Aerie OFFLINE

Aerie OFFLINE provides great quality products and focuses on comfortable clothing and athletic wear. They often have sales or online coupons!

Old Navy

Old Navy is a very affordable option with simple pieces that mix well with your existing wardrobe. Their clothes are comfortable and interchangeable.

CRZY YOGA

CRZY YOGA is a reputable brand specializing in yoga and Pilates apparel. They offer amazing pieces and sets that are perfect for your next Pilates class or everyday wear!