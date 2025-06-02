Healing to Happiness: My Personal Journey with Mental Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s something I’ve learned in my 19 years on this planet; life just kind of happens. From losing a role model in a very tragic accident— to getting a stomach bug and developing a fear of food and throwing up (including being diagnosed with social anxiety) and enduring many tough lessons that can take a toll on a girl, hell anyone! There have been many occasions where I’ve found myself looking for the answers to my problems. Change doesn’t happen overnight, but I’ve realized that everything is what I make of it and my own happiness depends on me. Turns out, that answer, (I’d been looking for) was time; time has truly helped me heal.

Along with time, the mental health resources I have had within my grasp have been crucial. Therapy has been an absolute game changer! In all honesty, it did take a little while to find the perfect therapist for me. I had a wonderful social worker in my high school who I would meet with weekly, the problem was finding a resource outside of school, especially as I started to enter college. During my senior year of high school, When my anxiety really started to take a toll on my everyday life, I ended up getting a recommendation from one of my dad’s coworkers to start working with a therapist named Billy. Billy is great— I have been having sessions with him ever since. It fluctuates to how often I’m going to have a session just based on how I’m doing. And while he isn’t the sole responsibility as to why I have improved, he definitely helps. I have found the CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) strategies he has taught me to be very helpful, especially when it comes to overthinking, a habit of which I am oh so guilty of! AND If it weren’t for therapy, the rate at which I’ve progressed in tackling that issue wouldn’t be nearly as fast.

No, it’s not a magic wand that magically waves all your problems away that gets all whimsical like a Disney movie. It’s a place where I have learned to handle my emotions in a healthy manner. I’ve found that the whole point has been about using the skills I’ve learned as tools to help me navigate through the rough patches. It is also a great space for self reflection, because at the end of the day, I ought to worry about myself and how my actions impact my life. There are a lot of ways that I like to hold myself accountable and practice self love and care. For starters, I really make an effort to put my energy into things I am passionate about, like writing, I feel that it is a powerful way to have my voice heard. I also really enjoy singing. I make a list of songs that I want to learn to exercise my voice and I find that it can be very calming and therapeutic, even.

Being open and honest about mental health is a very vulnerable yet courageous thing to do. Even I have experienced some criticism from my family telling me “It’s all in your head.” Why yes, it is, so close yet so far! If you’re struggling, know that it is not a sign of weakness to ask for help, find someone you can trust like a friend, coworker, or even one of your professors. You are not alone and nobody deserves to suffer in silence!