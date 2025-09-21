Coffee, Calendars, and Keeping It Together: A Student’s Guide to Balancing a Crazy College Schedule

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are weeks in college when my planner looks like a crime scene: coffee stains, scribbled deadlines, sticky notes everywhere, and somehow I’m supposed to keep my grades, job, social life, and sanity intact. If you’ve ever stared at your calendar and thought, How am I going to survive this week?, trust me, you’re not alone. Between early classes, late-night study sessions, club meetings, and trying to squeeze in actual “me time,” balance can feel impossible. But over time, I’ve picked up little tricks (and yes, a lot of caffeine) that keep me from spiraling into full chaos mode. Here’s my student-tested guide to staying organized when your schedule is anything but chill.

color-code your chaos

I know many of us have spent hours raving over our calendars when they are less than aesthetically pleasing. The solution to this? Color Coding. Organizing your thoughts, activities, assignments, and goals in your calendar with different colors for each category is a way for you to get organized, and pleasing to your taste. It also adds a little bit of personality to your day-to-day life. Resources that have this feature include Google Calendar and Courscicle, which is a great way to manage classes. Coursicle has each institution organized by course number and automatically implements those classes into a schedule and sends out warnings for how long a class is until it starts.

Take advantage of your downtime

We all have those awkward moments where we sit in the dining hall alone and wait for a class to start. When you see others in these same situations, you often see them doomscrolling on their phone, waiting for time to pass. (We all do it, and that’s ok.) But using your downtime can be a productive way to stay on track and lower your screentime all at the same time. So next time you’re just waiting around, take that time to answer emails, plan out how you want your day to look, or what next week to look like. Make goals for yourself. It saves the awkward screenager moment.

Learn how to say “no.”

We have all been there. When a friend or a classmate asks you to hang out, go to a meeting, join a club, etc, it can be very overwhelming, especially when you take your already-packed schedule into account. You do not have to be everywhere at once. While it’s one word, many people have trouble saying “no” (myself included); however, saying it is your ticket to what could make your life easier. There are many ways to shut someone down to politely decline their offer, so next time someone asks you to do or attend something you don’t want to, or don’t have the time, you can use alternatives, such as “Sorry, I can’t” or “I wish I could, but…” Learning how to say these things can be a real lifesaver, especially when you know how to do it guilt-free.

Schedule your rest

Just like you shouldn’t skip a class or meeting, skipping out on rest is just as devastating. Taking some time for yourself each day is a crucial part of your mental health. It helps, especially when you are feeling overwhelmed. As a college student, your body and your brain need some time to heal. So each day, you can try and take a chunk out of your day for yourself, whether it be a short nap, listening to some lo-fi beats, reading a book, or Facetime a friend — take that downtime for yourself each day. It really builds up, and your mental health will thank you for it.

Romanticize the small things on campus

Taking time to really just take in the beauty of campus is an underrated activity. Sure, it can seem plain or boring at first, but taking small things and adding them to your day-to-day activities can really be a fun and engaging way to step up your game. Take a walk and listen to your favorite podcast, or walk to class with a friend to avoid looking at your phone screen. Study in a new spot on campus. Take time to create your own little world with what the campus has to offer you right at your fingertips.

Take advantage of your dorm space

For those of us living in dorms, it’s not always easy to make a tiny, cinderblock room feel like home. But with the right touches, you can totally transform your space into a spot that’s both cozy and productive. Think of it as creating your own little sanctuary. A fuzzy blanket instantly makes late-night study sessions less miserable, while an essential oil diffuser can set the mood — lavender when you need to wind down and citrus when you need an energy boost. And of course, fairy lights are basically a dorm must-have, but you can take them up a notch by weaving them into a faux leaf garland for major Pinterest vibes. Add a mini rug, a corkboard vision wall, or even a cute mug collection, and suddenly your dorm feels less like a shoebox and more like your own place.

Sunday reset

We have all seen those videos of influencers doing “Sunday Reset” videos in their homes, but usually, as college students, we listen and learn but, don’t do. But taking some time on your non-class days to declutter can actually be a really beneficial thing to help ground yourself. So next time you are stuck in your room on a rainy Sunday, take that time to pretend to make your own Sunday Rests by cleaning your room, doing your laundry, etc. Those small things can make a world of difference!

accountability buddy

While some people thrive on checking things off their to-do list solo, there’s something surprisingly motivating about tackling goals with a friend. Think about it: how many times have you talked yourself out of going to the gym, but if your roommate says, “I’m heading there at five, want to come?” suddenly it feels a lot harder to bail? Scheduling a workout (or even a study session) with someone else gives you built-in accountability, and it makes the task feel less like a chore.

For example, the gym doesn’t have to be this intimidating solo mission. Going with a friend turns it into more of a hangout—you hype each other up, laugh through the awkward moments on the stairmaster, and maybe even push yourselves to try something new. The same goes for other hard-to-start tasks like studying, meal prepping, or cleaning your dorm. Having company makes it feel lighter, and you get the bonus of celebrating your wins together. Productivity and bonding time? That’s a win-win.

the big picture

I am not going to lie, there are still many weeks where my calendar makes me want to scream, but learning these tips can actually make it manageable. Because, at the end of the day, balance isn’t about doing everything perfectly; it’s about finding little systems that keep you sane and making space for what matters most. College is chaotic, but it’s also temporary, so give yourself some grace, grab that coffee, and remember you’re doing better than you think.