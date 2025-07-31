Behind the Scenes at Park Promotions: Making Events Look Effortless

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever walked into a Park School event at Ithaca College and thought, “Wow, this feels like it was designed just for me,” chances are, Park Promo had something to do with it. This article is going to take you behind the scenes of Park Promo. What we do, how we run, fun facts, and more! Whether you’re a current member, a prospective member, or just someone who’s interested in co-curriculars at Ithaca College, you have come to the right place.

Park Promotions isn’t just another student org on Ithaca College’s campus. It’s a powerhouse of planners, designers, strategists, and communicators all working behind the scenes to bring the Roy H. Park School of Communications to life. As a co-curricular organization, Park Promo gives Ithaca College students the chance to lead real events, develop strategic campaigns, and execute creative promotions that connect the Park community with Ithaca College as a whole.

As the Communications Director of Park Promo, I can confirm that what looks effortless on the outside is the result of endless Google Docs, Canva drafts, spreadsheets, Pinterest boards, group texts, and Mickie Quinn (our beloved club advisor) powered brainstorms. We’re the student-run team that brings the Park community together. We do it all! From open houses, alumni panels, or just really cute stickers.

But here’s something no one tells you when you first join: making something look “put together” takes way more chaos than you’d think.

From eye-catching social media posts to full-scale campus-wide collaborations, we do it all at Park Promo. And while it might look seamless from the outside, the magic we do is very real. The work that our teams put into these efforts is extraordinary.

Breakdown

While Park Promo thrives on collaboration, the truth is, we’d be lost without a little structure. Park Promo is made up of very passionate and creative students, to make sure our events and campaigns actually happen. We’re split into specialized teams, each one plays a unique role in bringing our ideas to life.

Here’s a breakdown of the teams that keep Park Promo running:

Events Team – Plans and executes open houses, panels, and major Park School events.

Social Media and Creative Team – Manages our Instagram, creates digital content, and keeps the Park community in the loop.

Digital Storytelling Team – Captures and shares the Park experience through video, photography, and narrative.

Each team is led and supported by members of our E-Board, a group of student leaders who keep everything organized, aligned, and running smoothly.

Park Promo E-Board:

Executive Director(s) – Oversees the entire org, supports all teams, and makes the big-picture decisions.

Digital Storytelling Director – Leads the team in creating media that captures Park’s spirit through visuals and sound.

Communications Director – (Hey, that’s me!) Shapes our voice and manages how we talk to our audiences, both on and off campus.

PR Director – Makes sure Park Promo gets seen and heard in all the right places.

Event Director – Coordinates logistics and ideas to make every event feel seamless and intentional.

Creative Director – Brings the visual vision to life and supports the designers who make Park Promo pop.

Social Media Manager – Creates, plans, and posts content across our platforms to keep our audience engaged.

Faculty Supervisor – Mickie Quinn – The guiding light of Park Promo. She mentors us, inspires us, and somehow keeps track of every single moving piece.

Even though we each have different roles, we always come together to brainstorm, support, and cheer each other on. We are considered the “cheerleaders” of the Park School. Park Promo doesn’t work without every piece of the puzzle—and when it clicks? The results are nothing short of amazing.

Designing The Brand

One of the coolest parts of being in Park Promo is that we don’t just promote events — we shape how they feel. From the second someone sees a flyer, an Instagram post, or a screen in the Park lobby, they’re experiencing something we’ve built from the ground up.

Branding isn’t just about pretty colors (although trust us, we love a good palette). It’s about setting the tone. Is this event casual or formal? Energetic or more lowkey? For new students or upperclassmen? Every decision from fonts to phrases plays a part in helping people know what to expect.

As the Communications Director, I spend a lot of time in Canva. Like… A LOT. Can’t forget Pinterest and Google Docs. What might look like a cute graphic on your feed probably started as a brainstorming session with the Creative Team, a messy mood board, and three different drafts in the group chat.

Some of my favorite moments are when someone stops at a table or clicks on a post and says, “Wait, this looks so good — who made this?” A student. Just like you, probably on their third iced coffee of the day.

Designing the brand means capturing the heart of Park in a single image or caption — when we get it right, it hits.

Marketing That Works

Let’s be real: college students are bombarded with posters, emails, and Instagram stories every day. So, how do we make someone stop mid-scroll and say, “Wait, I’m going to that”?

That’s the challenge — and the fun — of marketing with Park Promo. Our job isn’t just to inform people that something’s happening. It’s to make them care.

Park students, or “Parkies” as we proudly call ourselves, are drawn to events that make them feel seen, heard, and valued. They don’t want to be generic or corporate. They want something that feels like it was made for them. And that’s exactly what we aim to deliver.

We craft intentional content. Who are we speaking to? First-years? Alumni? Faculty? Based on the audience, we adjust the tone, visuals, platform, and even the timing of the post. (Yes, we overthink Instagram post times and no, we’re not sorry.)

Sometimes it’s a hooky caption. Sometimes it’s a stunning graphic. And sometimes—it’s a giveaway. Because let’s face it, everyone loves free stickers, tote bags, or a chance to win a Park School sweatshirt. Giveaways help us build traction and drive engagement, turning casual scrollers into attendees and attendees into a community.

We’re also hyperactive (in a good way) on social media, not just with promotions, but with digital storytelling, video recaps, student spotlights, and even comedy skits. If there’s a way to make Park students smile, laugh, or feel like part of something, we’ll find it and post it.

At the end of the day, when people show up to a Park Promo event, it’s not a coincidence. It’s because we built something that felt personal and made it impossible to ignore.

Our Main Event

If Park Promo had a signature event, our version of the Super Bowl, it would be The Park Convention.

Hosted every spring, the Park Convention is the ultimate celebration of the Roy H. Park School of Communications. It brings together students, faculty, alumni, and media professionals for a day packed with panels, networking opportunities, keynote speakers, interactive exhibits, and all-around Park pride.

And yes, Park Promo runs the entire thing!

From creating the visual branding to coordinating speakers, planning the schedule, managing social media coverage, designing signage, staffing the event, and pulling off major logistics. This is where every single team shines. It’s the definition of all hands on deck, and it’s also the moment where everything we’ve practiced all year comes together in one unforgettable day.

One of the most memorable moments? Seeing all of the presentations and ideas come together in one huge environment at Emerson Suites. Dozens of creative concepts, thoughtful discussions, and meaningful projects all packed into one room. The energy was electric. So many voices, so many talents, so many Parkies showing what they’re capable of. It was, in a word, incredible.

What makes the Park Convention so special isn’t just the scale — it’s the impact. Students leave inspired. First-years feel empowered. Alumni reconnect. And everyone walks away with a deeper sense of what the Park School community is all about.

It’s a massive lift. It’s a little chaotic. And it’s one of the most rewarding things we do.

Why It Matters

We’ve talked about the planning, the branding, the marketing, and the team structure — but the heart of Park Promo isn’t in the Google Docs or Canva files.

It’s in the people.

To capture that, I conducted a short survey asking current Park Promo members to reflect on their experience, the real stuff, the lessons, the late nights, the reasons they joined, and why they’ve stayed. Beyond the flawless flyers and picture-perfect panels is a group of students who show up for each other and pour their creativity into something bigger than themselves.

“Not only did I meet a lot of people in Park Promo who ended up being my best friends, but a lot of my other friends later on joined Park Promo because of how much we loved it. It built some of my longtime friendships…” Amelia Gangi ’28, PR Director

“Park Promo means to be open to different opportunities to enhance your skills. As well as they also make you feel very welcome, even if you are not a main department head, and have missed the last meeting. The people there are always acknowledge to talk and are there to help you when they want to and feel a part of the team. Feel like you belong to a particular club, where you can meet so many different people you don’t normally get to see in your classes, and have different majors. People that will help you feel right…” Hannah Letwinsky ’27, Digital Storytelling Member

“A skill that I’ve gained while working at Park Promo is working with people outside of the team. Often, our ideas are ambitious, and we need extras to be in the video. Members of other teams are always willing to help out, and walking them through the filming and what we need them to do has been a great skill to learn…” TamaWach i’28, Assistant Director of Digital Storytelling

How You Can Get Involved

If you’ve made it this far and thought, “This sounds like something I’d love to be part of,” you’re in luck! Park Promo is always looking for new creatives, thinkers, planners, writers, and idea people to join the fun.

Whether you’re into graphic design, event planning, social media, video production, PR, or just want to be part of something that makes an impact on campus, there’s a place for you here.

We meet every Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Roy H. Park School of Communications, and our doors are open to anyone excited to collaborate, learn, and grow with a team that values creativity and connection.

Come to a meeting. Bring your ideas. Find your people. We can’t wait to meet you.