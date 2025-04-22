The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals week and the weeks leading up to it can be some of the most stressful days of any student’s semester. With assignments, projects, and final exam dates flying at you, it can be easy to put yourself and your health to the side. Despite how easy it may be, continuing to take care of yourself mentally and physically is crucial. Today we’re gonna go through some key things and tips to remember for maintaining a less stressful finals week.

To start, let’s talk about time management. As a procrastinator myself, I understand how easy it can be to save it all until the last minute, but it is so important to manage your time. The first step to properly managing your time is knowing everything you need to get done. Now this can be a daunting task, but I do this by simply making a to-do list for the week. In my to-do list, I start with the things I consider the “need to do” tasks; assignments, exams, class times, and work schedules. Many may stop there but it is also so important to include things for yourself and the things you enjoy. For me, that looks like time outside, time to call my family, time to be creative (coloring/writing), and time with my friends. It is important to continue the schedules you had beforehand. If you go to the gym every day because it brings you happiness, keep going! If you love to read, keep reading! Make time for you. Once you have everything you need to do you can place everything into a calendar. I like to have both a physical and digital calendar, but it is whatever works best for you. Then you can see what needs done and where you have time to get things done, and time to relax. Managing your time and not saving it for the last minute will help tremendously with stress levels as you turn the corner to finals week.

The next may be an obvious one, but I find it is often forgotten or pushed aside, and that is food, hydration, and sleep. These are human NEEDS and cannot be overlooked during finals week. Not only do you physically feel better when your needs are met, your brain actually functions better too. Your body gains energy from food and is able to reset with sleep. Things like protein can boost energy levels, while things like antioxidants and carbohydrates can actually help with memory retention (K. Johnson 2024). All of this is found in the food we eat so it is crucial you maintain a good and consistent diet. It is also important to drink plenty of water! According to Sherley Lee with the John Hopkins Newsletter, the human brain is made up of 73% water (S. Lee 2019). Remaining hydrated helps with mental cognition and overall has you feeling much better during finals week.

Next are some techniques for staying relaxed during finals week. The first is one I’m sure we have all heard of and that is meditation. The main goal of meditation is to ground yourself and be relaxed. Meditation can be done as the full blown, from the movie’s mediation, but it can also be as easy as sitting or laying on the ground and taking a moment to breathe. This can help to clear your mind and may even help pre-exams to stay focused on the test in front of you. Other things you can do is be sure that the people you surround yourself with are not one’s that drain your battery. Being around people that bring you peace, love, and support is so important during a stressful week.

The last thing to remember is to be kind to yourself. This is a stressful time, and you have a lot to do, but it is okay! You CAN do this and do it successfully. Positive affirmations like “I can do this” or “I am here for a reason” are so so important. Even if something doesn’t turn out the way you want it, stay positive and put that energy into other classes. My favorite analogy is that when you spill a small drop of spaghetti sauce on your shirt, you don’t go and dump the entire plate on your outfit, you enjoy the rest of the plate. Take this with you into finals week. Be kind to yourself, even through the roughest parts of it. You can do this.

As we turn the corner to finals week, I wish you all the best of luck. Take this article with you into the coming weeks and continue to take care of yourself. Manage your time, meet your needs, take time to relax, and be kind to yourself. YOU can do this!

