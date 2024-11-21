The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that point in the semester where you know winter break is coming up, but it doesn’t quite feel close enough to look forward to yet. If your semester’s been anything like mine, you might feel like you’re trying to climb your way out of a ditch of work, but the assignments just keep piling higher.

Instead of this “climbing out of the ditch” mentality, I’ve been trying to reframe the way I think about school to help me navigate through my burnout. In this article, I’ll be sharing some ways to reset mentally and physically if you’re feeling drained.

Mindset is everything!

After a stressful week, or even just a rough day, it can be hard to stay motivated. One thing I try to keep in mind is that every day is a new start. Telling myself this reminds me that whatever happened is in the past, and I can’t change that. Instead of letting a bad grade or the stress of yesterday’s busy schedule weigh me down, I choose to focus on the present moment and what I want to do for myself in the future.

While I think it’s beneficial to plan your week out so that you know what’s coming, I’d recommend planning with the mindset of flexibility. Every week I start out with a solid schedule, then end up switching things around or needing to prioritize certain tasks over others. Going into your week with specific goals can keep you focused and motivated, but don’t get down on yourself if your schedule or priorities change! (That’s life!)

Do a Health-check

Another way to go about resetting is to check in with your physical health. For me, I know that my diet tends to get less nutritious when I am stressed and have a busy schedule. You may want to assess if you’ve been eating more junk food lately, or if you’ve been eating regular meals.

I realized my diet wasn’t as healthy as I’d like it to be, so I decided to create a meal plan for my week. Taking the time to plan a few nutritious meals ahead of time so you have them ready to go during your busy week can help you return to healthier eating habits. Make sure your meal prep actually sounds good to you, so you’ll be excited to eat it! Taking the time to cook a meal can also help you decompress by spending time doing something for yourself.

You may also want to assess if you’ve been getting regular exercise. Personally, my mood and motivation decline tremendously if I haven’t been active in a while. If you have time in your schedule, plan a couple of workouts during the week that sound enjoyable to you. Don’t force yourself to do a workout you won’t enjoy! If you feel like your schedule is so busy you don’t have time to work out, try implementing yoga into your morning or bedtime routine to calm yourself. Another easy way to get exercise is walking or biking to class instead of driving or taking a bus, if possible!

Hopefully these suggestions have helped you identify an area you think you can reset in. During a busy time in the semester, it can be helpful to start your reset by choosing one area of focus (e.g. mindset) and then resetting in other aspects once you get started initially.