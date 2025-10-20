Pink Ribbons & Walking With Purpose For Breast Cancer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While October invokes imagery of carved pumpkins, fall leaves and HBCU homecomings, The Movement Street, an organization at Howard that focuses on reimagining volunteerism, turned their focus to raising awareness.

Saturday morning, The Movement Street’s Howard chapter kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month by organizing a walk surrounding Howard’s campus and partnering with a plethora of the university’s various organizations. For Tehya Thompson, a senior and the chapter’s special events chair, the purpose of this walk was personal and deeply resonated with her.

“My mom and aunt are both breast cancer survivors,” Thompson shared.“It’s always been something that’s very near and dear to my heart, and I’ve always wanted to do something for breast cancer survivors and their families.”

As for holding “Walk with a Purpose” at Howard, Thompson expressed her gratitude towards the participation of students and its numerous organizations.

“We have over thirty organizations working with us to pledge people to volunteer,” Thompson said.“This is something I didn’t even expect, I thought it would be a couple organizations, but seeing it’s like nearly 200 people and still rising, is truly mindblowing.”

The walk, which started from Armour J. Blackburn University Center to Georgia Avenue and ended at The Oliver, saw over two hundred people come out to support and raise seven hundred dollars for TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance.

Whether participants were volunteering with an organization or showing up for a cause, they each had a reason for supporting The Movement Street’s goal. For freshman Taylor Hayes, her why was personal.

“I participated in the breast cancer walk today because a lot of people close to me have had breast cancer,” Hayes said.“It made me feel empowered that I’m getting something done and trying to improve the system, and raise more money to help people that are suffering from breast cancer.”

The disproportionate impact of breast cancer on Black women was not overlooked by Thompson when planning this event for the community, as Black women have a forty percent higher mortality rate from breast cancer than their white counterparts. That percentage is double compared to white women when diagnosing cancer in women under the age of fifty.

To Thompson, the disproportionality of how Black women are affected by breast cancer, influences the stigma that Black women have the ability to withstand anything. This can compel doctors to not look at different avenues of care for Black women.

“I think that’s why it’s really important for us to raise awareness about how breast cancer disproportionately affects Black women, but also their families,” Thompson said.

When reflecting on what she wants participants from Walk with Purpose to take away from this event, Thompson speaks highly of their impact and personal health along with encouraging participants to not let their participation in The Movement Street’s Walk with Purpose be their first and last step.

“I want them to volunteer with different breast cancer organizations, and also [take their own] health very seriously,” Thompson said.“If your doctor isn’t listening to you, go see a doctor that looks like you. Representation is extremely important especially when it comes to our health.”

Thompson hopes this event is an inspiration for her peers to take steps in the right direction.