HERSTORY: Lyric Amodia on Founding The Movement Street and Her Path to Philanthropy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

Behind every movement is a woman fueled by passion, vision, and unshakable purpose. Lyric Amodia, founder of The Movement Street, is a powerhouse redefining community service for our generation. Raised across continents, Lyric’s global upbringing, heart for service, and strategic mindset have led her to create a nonprofit that’s not just about volunteering. It’s about building community, igniting impact, and showing that giving back has no boundaries. I sat down with Lyric to discuss her journey, her challenges as a young Black woman, and the legacy she’s determined to leave behind.

Her Campus: Let’s start from the beginning. How did your upbringing shape the woman you are today?

Lyric Amodia: I grew up in Europe, mainly in Germany, because my parents served over 25 years in the U.S. military. Being surrounded by people from diverse cultures who embraced and supported me gave me a broader world perspective and a deep appreciation for community. It truly took a village, and that shaped how I see the world. That’s why giving back is so important to me—I want to create that same sense of love, support, and belonging for others. Community made me who I am, and I’m committed to paying it forward.

HC: Was there a specific moment that pushed you to start The Movement Street?

LA: Absolutely. The Flint water crisis was the turning point for me. My family is from Flint, and before the crisis, many people didn’t even know where it was. Then, suddenly, it was on the map for all the wrong reasons. That really stuck with me—I wanted people to care about communities beyond their own, the same way I was raised to believe that community has no boundaries. Then I learned that only 23% of Americans volunteer annually, which shocked me. I knew I wanted to change that—to make service not just an occasional act, but a consistent and joyful experience, something that feels like a family reunion, filled with love, connection, and purpose.

HC: Have you always seen yourself as a leader?

LA: I’ve always been strong-willed, ambitious, and determined—if I believed in something, I found a way to make it happen. My mom always told me, “Anything you put your mind to will come to be,” and I took that to heart. But I never saw it as leadership. To me, it was just figuring out who I was and learning to navigate the world with confidence. Now, looking back, I realize those qualities were shaping me into a leader all along. It’s humbling to know that what some once called being ‘hard-headed’ was really just me growing into my voice and purpose.

HC: What challenges have you faced as a young Black woman leading a movement?

LA: It’s been a journey. One thing someone once told me that stuck with me was, “Being powerful is one thing—but being powerful, Black, and young? That’s a flight few acknowledge.” As a young Black woman in business and nonprofit leadership, I’ve been underestimated, dismissed, and not always taken seriously. I’ve had to be intentional with my energy—choosing the right conversations and letting my impact speak for itself.

Funding has also been a challenge. Passion alone isn’t enough—you need strategy, resources, and a clear message. The nonprofit space is oversaturated, and unfortunately, some people start organizations just for the title, making competition for funding even tougher. That’s why I always say: don’t play in people’s profession or passion. Serve with purpose.

HC: How has The Movement Street grown since its founding?

LA: We’ve generated 850,000 service hours and engaged over 3,400 volunteers & community members. Our volunteer retention rate is 89%, far above the industry average of 60-65%. We’ve built powerful partnerships with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, SolidCore, and many more. I’m proud of that. It shows that we’re not just doing the work—we’re doing it well and making people want to return and keep serving.

HC: What’s your biggest hope for the legacy you leave behind?

LA: I want my legacy to show that giving back has no boundaries. We all have a unique purpose, and I believe everyone has a way to make an impact. I hope to be remembered as a leader who inspired others to lead with love, creativity, and resilience. One of my favorite quotes is, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.” I want people to see my journey, recognize their own power, and use it to uplift others as they climb.

HC: As a Howard Alumna Graduate with a B.S. in Political Science, do you regret working in the business world?

LA: Not at all. I’m proud of my decision to earn a degree in Political Science. I knew early on that I didn’t want to pursue law, but my education gave me a strong foundation in critical thinking, strategy, and leadership—skills that translate seamlessly into the business world. If I could go back, I might have added a business minor, but at the end of the day, success is about how you apply what you learn and the connections you build. No matter your major or industry, networking and seizing opportunities are key.

HC: What’s next for The Movement Street? Are any events coming up?

LA: Yes! Our biggest event of the year, The Creative Classic, is happening on April 5th at Sycamore & Oak in Washington, D.C. This annual arts and culture celebration is all about expanding access to higher education and professional opportunities through our scholarship program while empowering creative problem-solvers to drive social change. With live performances, Black-owned vendors, guest speakers, and immersive art experiences, it’s a space where culture, innovation, and community collide. All proceeds go toward funding scholarships and supporting our community programs. We’d love for you to join us!.

HC: Lastly, what advice would you give to young people who want to make a difference?

LA: Start where you are with what you have. You don’t need to launch a nonprofit right away—volunteer, join an existing initiative, and take time to learn. Be intentional about your impact, and don’t be afraid to fail. Every misstep is a lesson that brings you closer to something meaningful. Most importantly, stay true to yourself and always remember why you started.

