Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Coffee with fall leaves
Coffee with fall leaves
Photo by Debby Hudson from Unsplash
Howard | Culture

DMV Fall Activities to Get You Out of Your Dorm

Morghan Langston Student Contributor, Howard University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves begin to fall and the scent of pumpkin spice lingers in the cool air, Washington D.C. begins to offer special fun festivities. Regardless of what your ideal fall outing is, D.C. has something to do for everyone. So get out of that dorm and into the city, with these actives.

Georgetown Fall Market 

Held annually along Wisconsin Avenue, The Georgetown Fall Market features events for everyone. The two-day sidewalk market held on Oct. 18 and 19, has live entertainment, music, fall-themed food and a plethora of local businesses to support and buy items from. 

@toimoibakery

My favorite fall activity is always going to fall festival 🍏🍎🍏 📍Georgetown DC: 3206 N st. plaza & courtyard 🍁10/18&10/19: 11-4pm #georgetown #georgetowndc #thingstododc #dcevents #toimoibakery

♬ original sound – juanjo – juanjo_sound

Lucky Girl Market 

Taking place at R. House in Baltimore, the Lucky Girl Market is a one day pop-up event that happens at various locations across the DMV. Here, small businesses will be selling unique finds, fashion will be available, and there’s even an opportunity to grab a bite to eat as you make your way through the marketplace. Their next event will take place Saturday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

@swynnsmithh

lucky girl street market in fells point, md!! #fyp #baltimore #vintage #dmv #thingstodo found so many cute pieces here, love all the vintage coach bags🎀🍒🧚🏽‍♀️

♬ original sound – Jaye

Candle making at District Candle Lab 

If the crisp and savory scents of fall speak to you, District Candle Lab has the perfect fall activity. At District Candle Lab, you’ll have the opportunity to create the perfect candle, featuring new fall scents all season long to bring that autumn spirit to your home.

You get to choose between an 8oz and 12oz candle. Make your one hour reservation at one of the locations on their website to get your party started.

@itsrohey

custom candle making at @𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐛✨ was so much fun! also stopped by @Union Market District for some great eats & vintage shopping! #thingstodoindc #districtcandlelab #unionmarket #dmv #candlemaking

♬ original sound – Rohey ᢉ𐭩

Hillwood Estate Museum and Gardens 

Looking for a sense of tranquility? The Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens offers a vast variety of floral landscapes. With three gardens, a putting green and a greenhouse the gardens and estate offers the ultimate adventure for plant or history lovers.

@thelovelygoddess

one of my favorite DC hidden gems, the Hillwood estate, Museum & Gardens. It’s so beautiful! #washingtondc #dcmuseums #hillwoodestate #exploredc

♬ Little moments – Reinúr Selson & himood

So what are you waiting for? Gather some friends and explore what type of fun D.C (and beyond) can offer you!

Morghan Langston is a senior Media, Journalism, and Film major with a minor in Political Science at Howard University. She has a strong interest in entertainment and media and is building her skills in these fields by writing for Her Campus and serving as the Howard chapter's Editor-in-Chief. She also hones her skills through Howard’s club Spotlight, where she is part of the social media team. Outside of school, Morghan enjoys writing poetry, reading, baking, going to the movies, exploring fashion, and spending quality time with friends and family.