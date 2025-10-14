DMV Fall Activities to Get You Out of Your Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves begin to fall and the scent of pumpkin spice lingers in the cool air, Washington D.C. begins to offer special fun festivities. Regardless of what your ideal fall outing is, D.C. has something to do for everyone. So get out of that dorm and into the city, with these actives.

Georgetown Fall Market

Held annually along Wisconsin Avenue, The Georgetown Fall Market features events for everyone. The two-day sidewalk market held on Oct. 18 and 19, has live entertainment, music, fall-themed food and a plethora of local businesses to support and buy items from.

Lucky Girl Market

Taking place at R. House in Baltimore, the Lucky Girl Market is a one day pop-up event that happens at various locations across the DMV. Here, small businesses will be selling unique finds, fashion will be available, and there’s even an opportunity to grab a bite to eat as you make your way through the marketplace. Their next event will take place Saturday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Candle making at District Candle Lab

If the crisp and savory scents of fall speak to you, District Candle Lab has the perfect fall activity. At District Candle Lab, you’ll have the opportunity to create the perfect candle, featuring new fall scents all season long to bring that autumn spirit to your home.

You get to choose between an 8oz and 12oz candle. Make your one hour reservation at one of the locations on their website to get your party started.

Hillwood Estate Museum and Gardens

Looking for a sense of tranquility? The Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens offers a vast variety of floral landscapes. With three gardens, a putting green and a greenhouse the gardens and estate offers the ultimate adventure for plant or history lovers.

So what are you waiting for? Gather some friends and explore what type of fun D.C (and beyond) can offer you!