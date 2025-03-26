The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week in Worcester Massachusetts the weather changed for the better. Now the temperatures have risen up to 60 degrees giving us a taste of spring.

Many people hear about the benefits of the sun but what does it exactly do for you?

Boosts the body’s supply of vitamin D: When your body is exposed to sunlight it produces vitamin D for your body. This vitamin is good for you as it helps your bones form properly as well as keeping your muscles and teeth strong.

Circadian Rhythm: When someone is exposed to bright sunlight in the day this regulates the circadian rhythm as it tells your body it is day time and it is time to work. This exposure also helps later in the day when night falls as it aids your body to fall asleep better due to the decrease of sunlight.

Prevention of immune diseases: The sun protects the body against immune diseases through the upregulation of cytokines and increased activity of T regulatory cells that remove self-reactive T cells which acts as prevention.

Eliminates stress: Sunlight triggers the release of endorphins which can help promote relaxation and reduce stress.

All information via NIH

How can we take advantage of this weather?

I encourage individuals to use this knowledge of the benefits of the sun to their advantage. Some activities you can do while being at Holy Cross is to go for a walk around or off-campus. You can bring your headphones and listen to your own music or just listen to the sounds of nature. Also, you can join clubs like the Outdoors Club at Holy Cross and sign up to participate in hikes or other activities they host outside. If you like to be super active you can even go for a run alone or even with friends and make it a trip to run to dunkin or other stores near campus.