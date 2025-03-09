The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

The first step to self-care is creating a set routine to follow each day. This can include planning a time to wake up, exercise, having a skincare routine, watching a movie before bed, creating timely, healthy eating habits, setting hydration goals, and more. A set routine can decrease any stress about plans and create built in time to your schedule to do activities that reset both your mind and body. Similarly, to better manage your time and ensure you are getting all your tasks done, it may be beneficial to write down any schoolwork, activities, and goals you may have for the week in a planner or journal. This can help you visualize your week and not feel overwhelmed! You might also consider reflecting on what you accomplished at the end of each week to celebrate your successful week, or how to improve next time.

Finding time to socialize with friends and family is also necessary. You can call your parents, set aside time to go out to dinner with friends, or simply stop and chat with a familiar face. This socialization can really help you re-energize and have fun with the people you love.

I know the amount of schoolwork you may have at times can seem daunting, but it is important to just take one day at a time, and know that it is okay to prioritize your well-being above all else. If you are not in a positive and productive mindset, all other tasks become harder to accomplish and less enjoyable. So, remember to rest and be patient with yourself, not everyday has to be packed with endless activities!