Have you been feeling like you are in a funk that you just can’t get out of? Recently, I have been loving waking up early in the morning. I set my alarm for 6:30 every weekday morning, get out of bed, do my morning routine and head straight to the Jo for its 7:00 AM opening. After working out (whether it is a spin class, walking on the treadmill, doing a strength course – there are so many options), I head to Cool Beans to get some breakfast and then go back to my room to get ready for classes.

At first, this felt like a total drag and I was simply going through the motions. However, the more I went and continued with this routine, the better that I felt. I started to notice small changes in my life – my sleep significantly improved, I had more energy and my mood was much better. Suddenly, I was out of the funk I found myself in. As a society, tons of pressure is placed on young women to look and present ourselves in a certain way. As a consequence, myself and others have had a negative relationship with going to the gym. Rediscovering this place that is so convenient to us on campus has been a complete life-changer. If you have also been finding yourself in a rut halfway through the semester, I would strongly recommend checking out the Jo as an outlet. Who knows, you may find yourself in a new routine that might just change the rest of your semester!