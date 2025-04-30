Prioritize Health and Wellness This Finals Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

With the end of the year (and finals, of course!) approaching at full speed, it can be easy to get caught up in the craziness of a jam-packed schedule. However busy you may be, it’s important to remember to take care of yourself! Doing so will undoubtedly make your end-of-year go as smoothly as possible. Here are some of the most impactful ways you can prioritize your health and wellness:

Sleep

Trust me, getting a solid amount of sleep will help you retain more information than if you pull consistent all-nighters! While you may feel pressure to cram the night before a final exam, putting the books away and allowing yourself to rest up, will allow for better performance when exam time comes.

Drink Water

Staying hydrated is crucial in maintaining alertness, focus, and memory, all of which are vital factors in terms of putting your best foot forward while studying and/or completing a final exam.

Set Boundaries

Personally, the Do Not Disturb button is my best friend when I need to make major progress on writing a paper, for example. Eliminating distractions is essential!

Write: Planner, Journal, You Name It!

I have found that physically writing out my tasks and then checking them off once they are complete has contributed to my level of productivity. Also, if you are the type of person to become stressed easily, try writing down your thoughts in a journal! It is significantly more therapeutic to write with a pen and paper instead of type.

Best of luck with finals and the end of the year! You got this!