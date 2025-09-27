Health Girl Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

DISCLAIMER: This article is this writers personal experience and is in no way specific health advice

Like many college students, we have been on campus for a month now. The sun is still out, and students are still getting used to their new routine. With that being said, September is the time for starting back up academically. Rarely does anyone think of September as the month sickness starts to spread, but at Holy Cross and even other universities, that is the case.

Many students have been missing classes due to their sore throats, fatigue, fever, and more. While living in a dorm and eating in the same place as others, it is hard to escape the illnesses going around. I am here to share some tips that have helped me stay healthy and tackle these illnesses.

One of the most obvious tips is to wash ones hands. Many people know this already, especially before eating a meal, but some forget the other times washing your hands may be necessary. Other times to incorporate hand washing could be after classes, after working out, after using the library printer and computers, or even just coming back into your dorm from being around others.

Another tip to combat illness is to avoid touching your face. For some people, this can be a strong habit to break. Instead, make yourself aware of this as a habit and try to limit yourself from doing so.

A key piece of advice I follow to stay healthy is getting enough sleep. Many people tend to brush past this, but getting enough sleep is important as it gives your body enough energy to continue with ordinary tasks and to fight away germs before your illness gets too bad.

Taking your vitamins is another way I keep my body healthy and ready to fight off any illness thrown your way. Some good ones are Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, B Vitamins, and Probiotics. Instead of buying all these supplements, I look for foods in the dining hall that offer them!

Vitamin C = oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, broccoli

Vitamin D = salmon, tuna, egg yolks, (plus sunlight!)

Zinc = pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, cashews, yogurt, lean beef

B Vitamins = whole grains (oats, brown rice, quinoa), eggs, chicken, leafy greens

Probiotics = yogurt

Staying hydrated is super important to keep your body running regularly. Drinking enough water helps flush out bad toxins and keep your body functioning well. If you struggle with drinking plain water, you can get water flavorings such as Mio or Crystal Light to add to your water and make drinking water tasty, but still hydrating.

Lastly, exercise can be a great way to boost immunity. Exercising helps regulate the body. There are many options when it comes to exercising, such as walking, biking, strength training, yoga, pilates, or even campus rec. activities such as dance, fitness classes, or intramural sports.

By utilizing these tools, I feel in a better spot to battle these illnesses and stay healthy.