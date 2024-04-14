Find Your Calm With These Mindfulness Practices

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

April is usually a busy month for many. Whether you’re gearing up for college finals, finalizing a summer job, or even tackling spring cleaning, it’s easy to get caught up in worry around this time of year. When I start to feel overwhelmed, I try to find some inner peace through mindfulness practices that I have found to be effective. Here are my go-to’s:

Breathing Techniques

I cannot recommend this mindfulness practice enough. If you are feeling anxious, take a seat and focus on steadying your breathing. This will work wonders in terms of getting your mind off your worries, which will therefore calm down your nervous system.

Fueling Your Body

Eating the right foods is most definitely a form of self-care. From boosting your immunity to improving your ability to focus, the benefits of nourishing your body in this way are practically endless. Try setting some goals to do so, such as drinking eight glasses of water a day or incorporating a fruit or vegetable into your meals.

Exercise

Whether it’s taking a leisurely walk outside or putting all of my energy into weekly Dance Ensemble practices, I have found that finding a way to move your body on a daily basis helps you feel both energized and accomplished.

No Technology

I’m going to be honest and say that like most college students, I’m pretty attached to my phone. If I have a free moment, I usually find myself texting my friends or scrolling through Instagram. Recently, however, I’ve been putting in effort to break this dependency by starting small. For example, I try to walk to my classes without my phone in my hands so I can direct my attention towards my surroundings.