Setting Yourself Up for Success This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

The beginning of the school year can be extremely stressful for college students, as we adjust from summer immediately into loads of work and assignments, in addition to our club and social obligations. Here are some tips to stay organized and productive this semester:

Keep a consistent calendar (or two) to keep track of due dates and obligations.

Calendars and planners – physical or digital – can be extremely useful tools for staying organized. For example, I have three separate calendars/planners/organizational tools that I use on a day-to-do basis that help keep me organized: a digital planner using the site Notion, a physical planner book that I take to class with me, and a wall calendar that I keep above my desk in my room. All of these tools help to keep me organized and on track with assignments. Color coordinating these calendars by class can also be extremely helpful. That way, when you look at your overview of assignments for the week, month, etc. you can easily identify which assignments and due dates coordinate with that color. You can use whatever variation of a calendar(s) that best suits your learning style and specific situation and preferences. Still, it is really important to have some tool that will hold you accountable to due dates and important obligations. We already have enough to memorize in our classes, so why add more necessary stress onto yourself if needed? It can be extremely helpful to have a physical calendar to refer back to when making plans, or deciding which projects have priority over your attention.

Don’t do work from your bed.

We know it’s tempting to curl up in your pajamas and a blanket to write your 10-page essay due tonight at 11:59 PM, but it’s not worth it. From personal experience, we know how nice it feels to hop in bed immediately after class to get all comfy. But, unfortunately, it is not the most productive way to get work done – it is so extremely easy to fall asleep or scroll through your phone while doing schoolwork in bed since those are things we typically associate with beds. By doing your work at your desk, your kitchen, the library, etc. – a place separate from your bed – you leave yourself your bed as a space that’s purely for relaxation and recharging. If you do your homework in a more “academic” environment, whenever you hop into bed and get all comfy, you can rest easy knowing that you don’t have to complete any work in your downtime. Since it’s so much easier to get distracted in bed, working at a desk or other study space allows you to complete your work more efficiently and promptly as well.

Create a consistent morning and night-time routine.

These routines don’t have to be tedious and extraneous. They can be as simple as making your bed when you get up or making your coffee at the same time each morning. The same can be said for your nighttime routine: You do not have to have a 20-step skincare routine to have a productive nighttime ritual. Having a routine helps you stay consistent and can feel comforting; as every day is going to be different and unpredictable, but if you have this one (or multiple) thing that you do consistently every day, it can help make you feel more comforted and calm in the face of whatever is happening in your life.

Get enough rest and downtime for yourself.

Part of being successful is taking care of yourself. If you are always running on empty and are not taking care of yourself, either physically or mentally, it is going to be extremely hard for you to perform your best in your work. We know thatthis tip may sound obvious or naive to college students, but it truly is integral for setting yourself up for success this semester. Staying up until three in the morning every day and not drinking water can be more detrimental to your well-being than you think. Obviously, we are all busy in college with schoolwork, clubs, sports, and our social lives, and we don’t always have the time or the funds to plan extensive spa days for ourselves. But taking even small steps to better take care of yourself can change your motivation levels and mindset greatly. This can be taking weekly walks, eating vegetables with at least one meal a day, taking a break from drinking alcohol, or reducing your screen time before bed. It’s all about finding a balance between having fun and taking time to rest and recharge when you need it.

Feel free to take what resonates with you from this article and incorporate it into your college routine. You’ve got this!