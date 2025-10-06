How I Stopped Mindless Scrolling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first thing I do every single morning is pick up my phone, usually open Instagram and TikTok. Although these apps have changed the world, I find myself mindlessly scrolling without a purpose and reaching for my phone even when I am in the middle of something. I have tried numerous methods to eliminate these apps from my life, but most of them have been unsuccessful. When I delete the apps, I find myself needing to look up something or losing a communication channel with my friends. When I set screen limits through the settings app, I always push the extend button and end up spending hours on TikTok. While I was not looking to cut out my screen time or even cut it down by much, these are ways I have been able to be more intentional and lower my scrolling on TikTok and Instagram.

No matter how much I scroll, I recognize the harm and time it wastes. Although I know how bad it is for me, I use the apps when I don’t want to think too hard. It fulfills the sensation of swiping, and no matter how much I try not to scroll, I end up doing it. One thing that helped me was finding longer-form content to watch. Although television and movies are still not considered suitable for the brain, studies have been conducted that have proven longer-form content to be better than social media. Choosing the lesser of two evils may help to feel more productive. There are also music and audiobooks that you can listen to if you desire something to keep your brain busy.

To get off my phone, I have also developed hobbies and goals I want to fulfill. I understand that sometimes I don’t want to think too hard, which is why I’ve started to do mindless activities like crafting. I have started doing paint-by-numbers and diamond art as a way to keep my hands busy and my mind free. I enjoy playing music or listening to podcasts while working on these crafts and I feel more fulfilled, with a tangible hand held product, rather than scrolling for five hours.

Another way I have been able to stick to my goals is through the app ScreenZen. This app is similar to the iPhone setting, where you have time limits, but the app is automatically locked as soon as you open it. For example, I have a screen limit of 6 15-minute increments, meaning I can use TikTok up to 6 times a day for 15 minutes each. However, once I reach my time limit, it locks for the day. The lock screen also features motivational messaging that you must view to unlock the phone.

Becoming aware of why I pick up my phone to scroll in the first place has also helped me change my bad habits. Most of the time when I reach for my phone to scroll, it’s to distract myself from something I should be doing or to try to ease my anxiety. Now that I know when and why I am scrolling, it helps me choose to be more productive.

Throughout this process, I have learned that being intentional with my screen time doesn’t mean eliminating it, especially in today’s world, where everything is online. I still occasionally find myself accidentally scrolling, but now I am able to recognize it and adjust my behavior. This has given me more purpose, calmness, and I feel more in control of my life. If you struggle with mindless scrolling, I hope these methods will also help you.