The Angels Are Back, and I Have Thoughts: My 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my previous article I talked about how excited I was for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and shared everything I wanted from it. Now that the show is over, did we finally get that classic VS glamour back? I mentioned glittery runways, big bouncy blowouts, dramatic wings and my favorite Angels.

Now that the show has happened, I have SO many thoughts. First of all, everyone who walked and performed looked gorgeous. Between the returning Angels, incredible performances from artists and the breathtaking wings, there was so much to love. Now it’s time to compare my predictions and expectations to what actually took place on the runway.

The Blowouts Are Back!

One of my biggest hopes was for Victoria’s Secret to bring back the big, voluminous bombshell hair from its older shows and I’m so happy they listened! I loved seeing so many models in beautiful, bouncy blowouts. The hair, makeup and styling brought me back to the iconic older shows.

And now the glitter runway. Victoria’s Secret had been teasing the return of glittery runways in its promotional content, so I was expecting something similar to the older shows, where loose glitter would kick up as the models walked. Instead, the glitter appeared to be underneath the runway’s glass surface. Considering how dangerous loose glitter could be for models walking in heels, I understand the decision. It was a nice compromise and I appreciated that they brought back the look of the glitter runway.

The Returning Angels Did Not Disappoint

If you read my last article, you know how excited I was to see Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel return and they did NOT disappoint. Seeing Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Barbara Palvin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Ming Xi back on the runway was one of my favorite parts of the night. They all looked absolutely breathtaking and I loved how much personality and confidence they brought to their walks.

I also loved seeing Anok Yai, the Hadid sisters, Precious Lee, Vittoria Ceretti and Ashley Graham. They all have gorgeous walks. Another thing I appreciated was seeing people like Trinity Rodman and Natalia Bryant make their VS runway debuts. I love that the show is becoming a place where we can see women from different industries and backgrounds.

One of the most memorable moments for me was seeing Adriana close out the show in her white and crystal look. Knowing how long she’s been part of Victoria’s Secret made that moment feel especially emotional. Her outfit was gorgeous and seeing her get emotional herself made it even sweeter.

Megan and Tate Absolutely Ate

In my last article, I mentioned how excited I was for Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae. Megan brought exactly the kind of energy I expected her to. Her music is all about confidence and female empowerment, which I think makes her the perfect performer for Victoria’s Secret. Her vocals, choreography and stage presence were so engaging and she looked amazing.

And then there’s Tate McRae. Tate absolutely ATE. She looked incredible in red. The color suited her so well and her entire performance was so fun to watch. Her vocals, dancing and stage presence were hypnotizing. She performed “Housewife,” “Dear God” and “Sports Car”. “Housewife” was especially fitting because of its message about financial independence and being able to provide for yourself. My favorite part was when Tate came out with those gorgeous red wings. Seeing her confidently strut down the runway with the wings behind her was such a perfect VS moment. “Housewife” has been replaying non-stop in my head since the show.

Kylie Jenner in the Fantasy Bra?!

Now, this was something I definitely wasn’t expecting. I was shocked when I saw Kylie Jenner walk out wearing the $50 million Fantasy Bra. The Fantasy Bra is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most iconic traditions. In the past, it was often worn by models who had spent years walking for the brand, so it felt like a special milestone in their careers. That’s why I was a little surprised to see Kylie wearing it for her VS runway debut, but I understand why Victoria’s Secret chose Kylie since she’s one of the biggest celebrities in the world. Regardless, she looked absolutely stunning. The bra was gorgeous, her enormous white wings were beautiful and she carried the entire look so effortlessly. She brought such a confident energy to the runway and I thought she did an amazing job.

My Favorite Looks of the Night

I loved so many of the outfits that narrowing down my favorites was nearly impossible. Some of my favorite looks were worn by Ming Xi, Elsa Hosk, Doutzen Kroes, Candice Swanepoel, Precious Lee and Vittoria Ceretti. I especially loved the big, extravagant wings and all the beautiful crystal and diamond details. Ming Xi’s iridescent wings, Elsa’s dramatic gold wings were my absolute favorites. I think what made these looks so memorable was how different they all were. Some were delicate and elegant, while others were huge, colorful and dramatic.

Wait… Is Gisele Coming Back?!

ust when I thought the show was over, Victoria’s Secret had one more surprise. GISELE BÜNDCHEN. If you read my last article, you know I mentioned Gisele as one of the first models I think of when I think of Victoria’s Secret. I’ve loved seeing so many of the older Angels return, but Gisele was one of the biggest names I was still hoping to see. She teased that viewers would be seeing more of her soon in a video concluding the show. Gisele hasn’t walked in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show since 2006, so seeing her after nearly 20 years was such an exciting surprise. I talked about wanting Gisele back in my previous article and she showed up! Did I predict the future?

So, Did Victoria’s Secret Deliver?

Honestly, I think it did. We got the big blowouts, gorgeous wings, returning Angels, amazing performances and even a version of the glitter runway. In my last article, I talked about how I wanted Victoria’s Secret to bring back the glamour of its older shows and they delivered! I love seeing the familiar Angels return, but I also love seeing new faces get their moment on the runway. Between the performances, the wings, the models and that unexpected Gisele teaser, I think this year’s show gave us plenty of moments worth talking about. Now, if Gisele actually walks next year, I might lose my mind.

If you missed the show or want to rewatch your favorite moments, you can watch the full 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show here: