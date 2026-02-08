Self-care to Help With Winter Dry Spells

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In cold weather, our hair and skin often become dry. For me personally, I struggle the most with my skin. My T-zone is oily year-round, but the surrounding area can get dry in winter. Common reasons include dry, outdoor air, low indoor humidity from heating, and insufficient water intake. To combat low humidity, I always recommend a humidifier.

For skincare, focusing on hydration is key. Using skincare that helps hydrate the skin and seal in moisture overall, or in problem areas, is essential. Start with a non-stripping cleanser to maintain the skin’s natural pH balance. PH imbalances can cause dry, flaky skin due to an alkaline state. Prequel’s glycerin-based cleanser offers non-stripping formulas while removing makeup and excess oils. Prequel offers a basic cleanser, a salicylic-acid cleanser, and a glycolic acid-based cleanser.

My Favorite Budget-Friendly Products for Dry Skin

The next step is using a toner. Toners provide additional help in maintaining a proper pH balance and addressing specific needs. Milky toners are my favorite for hydration and a glass-skin finish. There are lots of milky toners out there, but Anua’s Rice 70 Glow milky toner is my favorite.

Next is serums! There are need-based serums for redness, dark spots, exfoliation, discoloration, and more. However, for hydration, I recommend the Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule and the Anua 7 Rice Ceramide Hydrating Barrier Serum.

Last but not least, moisturizers! For daytime, I like something lightweight. Anua’s Rice 70 Intensive Moisturizing Milk is amazing. I have oily/combination skin, so for a base under my makeup, I need something lightweight. I’ve recommended it to people with dry and combination skin, and both have liked it, so it’s great for all skin types. At night, I like using heavier, thicker creams for added moisture. My recommendations would be Dr. Althea’s 345 Relief Cream, Tactha Dewy Cream, and Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cream.

5 Essential Tips To Combat Dry Skin

Bonus Tip: Using a face mask! Sungboon Editor Deep Collagen Powerboosting Overnight sheet mask is amazing! They can be used overnight, but leaving them on until clear works as well. I typically follow my usual skincare routine and leave the mask on for 2-3 hours. The Peach and Lily Glass Skin Ginseng Collagen works the same. Medicube’s Collagen Night Wrapping Mask is also amazing, but if you move around a lot at night, it might not stay intact. It still leaves a nice glowy finish in the morning.

Skincare can be so complicated sometimes. It’s taken me a long time to figure out what works for me, but these products can be used together to hydrate and fight dry skin! Some products will work faster than others, but giving products time to work is important.