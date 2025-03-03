Netflix Bites: Where Streaming Meets Dining in Style

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mixing Pleasure With More Pleasure

Netflix has gone above and beyond with its ideas and has answered the question of what food is popular in Netflix’s hit shows and movies by creating their new resturant, Netflix Bites. Ranging from streaming shows such as Money Heist, Squid Game, and Stranger Things, Netflix has brought these foods to life! Located in the MGM Grand, a world popular casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Let’s dive into the spontaneous creations the restaurant holds.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Starting with the Bridgerton Regency Tea, based on the British TV show Bridgerton. The meal consists of a three-tiered tea service, consisting of finger sandwiches, scones, and pastries that are themed to the families of the Ton. In addition to the tier, there is a paper menu designed by no other than Lady Whistledown herself. This is a perfect meal to feel like you are in the elegant world of London, and the perfect meal to have a yap session over!

Next on the list is Red Bite, Green Bite, based on the hit TV Show Squid Game. The meal consists of fried chicken with dipping sauces. However, you did not get to choose the fate of the dipping sauce you use.

The basket of chicken comes with a spinner and the Red Light, Green Light Doll, Young-hee. When spinning the wheel, whichever sauce color, such as red, green, or yellow, lands where the girl points is the sauce you must dip your chicken in.

The sauces are possibly ketchup, mustard, and mysterious green sauce. This is a fun and exciting way to challenge others and yourself into the spin of luck!

A fan-favorite food is even offered at the restaurant, PIZZA! Based on the TV show Stranger Things, specifically Season 4! The pizza is referred to as Surfer Boy Pizza, based on the name of the pizza shop in the show. The food ranges from Plain Jane Cheese Pizza to Barbecued Demochicken Pizza. The Barbecued Demochicken Pizza is a combo of roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, red onion, and cilantro, to give it that demonic look!

You get to experience the ultimate thrill of pizza and feel the connection to the Stranger Things group! The restaurant also provides Stranger Wings that can turn taste buds upside-down and are an excellent side to your Stranger Things pizza!

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Another classic fan favorite is the mac-and-cheese, but I bet you have never heard of Orange is the New Mac! This mac-and-cheese is about the TV show Orange is the New Black.

The meal consists of mac-and-cheese with a dusting of some hot Cheetos to give it that extra kick that the show brings! What a beautiful creation to have in relation to the show as you can feel like the powerful, badass women on TV.

The restaurant provides more than just these items, there are over 50 items on the menu ranging from appetizers to tacos to sushi to anything you can put your mind to! The restaurant also has a breakfast menu featuring food based on shows such as Wreck-It-Ralph Sugar Rush Pancakes, Ginny and Georgia’s Peaches Foster, and Big Mouthed Breakfast Burrito!

I am so obsessed with this menu and am dying to go one day!!! There is such a wide variety of food and so many of my favorite Netflix films included that I want to try everything!

There is something for everyone, such as Alcoholic Drinks, or VIP Cocktails as they call them, that is based on Netflix! Like Dalgona Rum Buzz based on Squid Game, Love is Blind where you can create your own drink on the spot, and so much more!

This seems like such a great bonding place and the memories you can make are endless, and adding on the fun of Vegas and casinos all around, this would be a trip worth remembering!