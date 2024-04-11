Which ‘Bridgerton’ Character Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers from Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton.

With Season 3 of Bridgerton releasing soon, everyone is sharing their favorite characters and who they relate to the most on social media. We’re getting a new look into the Bridgerton family as our main characters switch from Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma to Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. They’re changing things up this season by releasing the season in two batches of four episodes each. Part 1 will premiere on May 16 and Part 2 will premiere on June 13.

On another note, zodiac signs are something else we all know and love. So, what better way to discuss Bridgerton than to discuss what Bridgerton character you are based on your zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21-April 19): Anthony Bridgerton

Aries love to be the best, and they’ll do what they have to in order to achieve that goal. However, it’s often said that the reason why Aries works so hard to be the best is because of underlying insecurities, often because of imposter syndrome. There’s no better character to represent this dynamic than Anthony Bridgerton. Anthony will always strive to be the best, which we see in Season 2 as he competes with other suitors, but he’ll also always be pulled down by the stress of taking care of his family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Kate Sharma

Kate Sharma is a Taurus through and through. Kate is stubborn in every sense of the word, never giving up the high ground and always believing she is right (and she is). But, in addition to that, she is fiercely loyal. Kate will do everything she can to protect the ones she loves. Throughout the entirety of Season 2, Kate puts her family first to ensure their protection and well-being.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Lady Danbury

Geminis are known for being versatile; they can blend into a number of crowds and achieve great things within them. Throughout the series and the spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, we constantly see Lady Danbury blending herself into crowds in order to accomplish her goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Edwina Sharma

Another main character of Season 2 is Edwina Sharma. Edwina, at her core, is passionate. Therefore, there’s no better zodiac sign to represent her than Cancer. Once again, both Edwina and Cancers have undying loyalty to their family. However, while Cancers are passionate, they also hide what’s truly in their hearts. We can see this as Edwina changes herself to appeal to her male suitors.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Queen Charlotte

Leos are often described as kings and queens, making it easy to declare Queen Charlotte as the embodiment of Leos. Queen Charlotte is theatrical, fiery, and passionate. Leos love to be in the spotlight and celebrate.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Daphne Bridgerton

To bring it back to the beginning, Daphne Bridgerton is the perfect Virgo. Daphne is diligent, consistent, and a perfectionist. Throughout her season, we see her try to be the perfect daughter (at least until she cracks for Simon). She’s usually self-critical towards herself when things don’t go her way.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Simon Basset

Following Daphne, we have Simon Basset. Simon is a character who feels many different emotions in a short period of time. It often leaves him feeling indecisive and unsure of his choices, matching perfectly with our Libras. Libras are empathetic but indecisive.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Penelope Featherington

Our Scorpios have intense, courageous personalities, but they remain secretive about their own emotions. Who better to represent our secretive girlies than our very own Lady Whistledown, Penelope Featherington? Penelope is a powerful woman, but she keeps her emotions secret and close to her heart. Hopefully, in Season 3, we’ll finally be able to get a closer look at her character.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Colin Bridgerton

Sagittariuses are known to be travelers of the world, pursuits, careers — everything! They’re always looking for their next adventure. Therefore, Colin Bridgerton, our world traveler, has been chosen to represent Sagittarius. Colin is always looking for his next adventure, whether it’s traveling to Greece, looking for marriage, or starting a lucrative business deal.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Eloise Bridgerton

Capricorns are known for being able to conquer anything they set their mind to. Capricorns don’t appreciate recklessness and can be quite unforgiving to those who get in their way. Therefore, our resident Capricorn is Eloise Bridgerton. Eloise has always, and will always, try to overcome the patriarchy prevalent within the show. She will judge anyone who gets in her way.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Benedict Bridgerton

Aquariuses are known to be philosophical, striving to be innovative and revolutionary. Our resident artist, Benedict Bridgerton, represents these aspects well, as he’s always trying to better himself. He hopes to become an artist who can change the world.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Violet Bridgerton

Pisces is the most empathetic and intuitive sign. Pisces are kind but also strong as they protect themselves and the ones they love. Violet Bridgerton embodies this perfectly as she remains empathetic. She wants love for her children but is also steadfast when teaching them life lessons.

Bridgerton is a story with complex characters that each have their own unique storyline and personal development. Many people are getting prepared by rewatching previous seasons as well as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (me included). One can only hope that the Bridgerton story will continue for as long as possible. So, make sure to tune in to the new season when it releases in May!

