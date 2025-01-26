‘Squid Game’ Season 1 or 2: Which Season Was Better?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

DISCLAIMER: What follows are slight spoilers of Squid Game Season 1.

Introduction

When “Squid Game” premiered on Netflix on September 21, 2021, it became an instant global sensation. The show follows hundreds of debt-ridden contestants who are lured into a competition of childhood games, all for the chance to win a substantial cash prize. Its mix of psychological suspense, captivating drama and social critique captivated audiences globally.

As the first Korean TV series to dominate Netflix charts worldwide, “Squid Game” shattered language barriers and brought international attention to Korean media. Not only did the show dominate viewership, it made history. The leading actor, Lee Jung-jae, became the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys.

The series also won accolades for its direction, production design and storytelling. It truly solidified its place as a landmark moment for non-English content in mainstream television. What made “Squid Game” resonate so profoundly with audiences wasn’t just its shocking twists or grotesque survival games; it was how it parallels moral dilemmas.

Themes of wealth inequality, financial debt and the value of desperation truly hit home for millions of viewers, especially those during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Squid Game” didn’t just set the stage for more Korean media to shine. It proved that bold and thought-provoking storytelling was in high demand, regardless of the language.

However, news that Season 2 was being released begged the question: can history be repeated twice? The bar set by “Squid Game” Season 1 was extraordinarily high. I wondered if “Squid Game” Season 2 could live up to its predecessor or rise above the first season to deliver something even more groundbreaking.

Introduction to Season 2

When “Squid Game” came out in 2021, you couldn’t miss it. It was everywhere, all over social media; people talked about it constantly, and there were even Halloween parties that year in which people dressed as guards or contestants.

When it was announced that “Squid Game” Season 2 would be released in late 2024, I initially thought the buzz was weirdly muted. I saw announcements and promotional materials here and there, but not as many as I did for Season 1; it felt quieter than the media frenzy for the first season.

For one of Netflix’s most successful shows in history, I expected this massive fanfare leading up to its release. However, upon doing some research, I found that the marketing and publicity for Season 2 were quite significant; promotions included partnerships with Puma, H&M and Crocs. I just wasn’t aware of these. So, what could be the reason behind this perceived decrease in excitement and anticipation?

The three-year gap between seasons may have played a role. Season 1 took the world by storm in 2021, and perhaps the cultural moment had shifted by 2024. The initial shock and awe of “Squid Game” had understandable fizzles as audiences moved on to different viral sensations. Even with the strong marketing, this gap may have dulled some of the anticipation, especially considering the novelty of the concept had already been revealed in the first season.

This phenomenon isn’t unique to “Squid Game,” however. Many TV shows face the challenge of living up to the magic of their debut seasons. For instance, the TV show “Lost” was initially lauded for its intriguing mystery and well-written characters.

However, the later seasons were not received well by critics for their excessive plot lines and lack of resolving its mysteries. Therefore, the first season of a show often benefits from this element of surprise; viewers don’t know what to expect, and that intrigue is what draws their attention.

By the second season, that novelty is gone, and the bar is set so high that it becomes difficult to generate the same level of excitement. For “Squid Game,” which became a global sensation almost overnight, the expectations for Season 2 were sky-high. While the marketing was there, perhaps the sheer magnitude of the first season made it nearly impossible for Season 2 to create the same seismic cultural impact.

My Thoughts for Season 2

When comparing “Squid Game” Seasons 1 and 2, it’s essential to recognize their differences. Season 1 was entirely new; it introduced audiences to the concept of the games and the horrifying stakes for the first time. We had no idea what to expect, whether certain characters would survive, or what the outcomes of each game would be.

Season 2, on the other hand, builds on this foundation. It isn’t an entirely new story but rather a continuation. With that, it comes with a level of familiarity for audiences. We already know the setting, the stakes and the basic structure of the games.

However, this familiarity doesn’t make it less compelling. If anything, it makes Season 2 much more suspenseful because we’re piecing together new layers of the story and seeing how everything ultimately unfolds and resolves.

With that being said, I would have to admit I enjoyed Season 1 just a bit more, but that isn’t because Season 2 was lacking in quality. Season 1’s originality and unexpected twists were hard to beat, while Season 2 had the challenge of continuing the story in a way that still felt fresh.

Despite this, so many positive consistencies between the two seasons make them equally impressive. For one, the acting is phenomenal across the board; from the main characters to the extras, the acting is some of the best I’ve seen on any TV show. The directing is sharp and thought-provoking, and the cinematography has a great mix of being both visually stunning and eerie. And, of course, the storytelling remains top-notch, with its unique blend of suspense, moral complexity and social commentary about how we value human life in society.

Concluding Thoughts

I think it’s natural for us to compare seasons of shows or move sequels, debating which one is better or why one might fall short. We tend to categorize our entertainment, ranking and critiquing it as if one piece’s success diminishes the other.

But maybe we’re missing the point. Instead of getting caught up in comparisons, we should take a moment to just enjoy these stories for what they are. Both seasons of “Squid Game” are a testament to the creativity and talent of many people who poured their hard work and passion into creating something extraordinary.

Whether you prefer the shock and novelty of Season 1 or the suspense and resolution of Season 2, we’re lucky to have access to such brilliant storytelling. Ultimately, we should appreciate the effort, artistry and dedication that go into making media that captivates and moves us.