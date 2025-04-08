Is ‘That Girl’ Culture Actually Toxic?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Pros and Cons of Productivity Aesthetics

With the increase of social media popularity, the ‘That Girl’ aesthetic, and others such as ‘Clean Girl‘ aesthetic, has become more widely known throughout all platforms. From aesthetically pleasing morning routines, to romanticizing studying, to perfectly curated self-care routines, this trend has begun to promote an idealized version of productivity and wellness that encourages every woman to try to achieve. But is this actually an empowering vision, or is this setting an unrealistic expectation? Let’s gather the details and narrow in on the pros and cons of this aesthetic.

The Pros of “That Girl” Culture

Encourages Healthy Habits

Routines, whether it’s cleaning, writing, exercise, or even a studying schedule, are often the focus of the ‘That Girl’ cultural fad. Many women are motivated to create better routines in their lives as the result enhances mental and physical health. Those with these routines have established and improved their quality of life.

Promotes Self-Discipline

Having a structured daily routine that is full of beneficial and positive actions can help improve time management and self-discipline. By following a schedule, individuals may feel more accomplished and find more control of their day.

Positive Mindset

One’s life is more motivating by putting a strong emphasis on personal development and self-improvement. This trend’s component, such as the journalizing and setting goals and routines, promotes a more optimistic viewpoint of life and creates the determination to be the person one wants to be.

The Cons of “That Girl” Culture

Setting Unrealistic Expectations

The perfectly curated social media post does not always reflect reality. Not everyone has the time, energy, or financial bargains to maintain this ‘perfect’ lifestyle. I am obsessed with the app Lemon8 and I am always looking for ways that I can improve my productivity and create a routine that I can use to become more motivated.

However, when I look at the routines and compare it to my day to day life (work, school, extracurriculars), I feel like I have no time to do what these people are doing to be productive. I feel like I can never have such a perfect routine because I have so many other priorities. I can’t find the time to go to the gym every day or have the ability to afford this lavish lifestyle, and I’m sure other women who are in the same predicament as me have feelings of inadequacy and self-comparison.

Aesthetics over Authenticity

Instead of reeling in on the self-care and well-being that is addressed in ‘That Girl’ culture, the trend focuses on how things look rather than how they feel. A morning routine is not just about looking productive on Instagram, Facebook, etc. It should be more about serving your needs and wants in life and how it can benefit you personally, not someone else.

Promotes Hustle Culture

This “That Girl” trend often pressures people into always optimizing their time and productivity to match those on social media. The need to always be “on top of things” is mentally and physically exhausting, and therefore counterproductive.

Finding a Balance

Instead of completely embracing or rejecting ‘That Girl’ culture, identify what is important and works for you. Don’t force yourself to be something that just creates negativity. Every day does not need to be perfect nor perfectly structured to say the least. Self-care and well-being is different for everyone so you don’t need to use exactly what someone else uses. Just use whatever makes you happy and gets the job done. Productivity is about feeling good and knowing that you are accomplishing personal goals, not conforming to an aesthetic.