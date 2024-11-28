A Realistic Girl’s Guide to Becoming “That Girl”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was in high school, I was obsessed with the idea of being ‘that girl’. I scoured every corner of YouTube for Day in the Life videos of people who I thought embodied what it meant to be “that girl”. I made countless plans on how I’d become her, and I have a bunch of slightly different motivational or inspirational Pinterest boards dedicated to the cause. So, I’m going to tell you everything I’ve learned about becoming ‘that girl’ in the last 5 years!

For anyone who doesn’t know the term ‘that girl’, it’s basically just an archetype used to describe the ideal girl. She embodies an aspirational, idealised lifestyle. She is disciplined, stylish, confident, put together, well read and most importantly, effortless. She balances her fitness, her career, her academics and personal life like it’s nothing.

My version of that girl is a little more down to earth and a little more realistic. Even if we all want to be going to Pilates classes every day in the perfect outfits or wake up at six in the morning to start the day, that’s not always attainable for us uni girls. So, without further ado … welcome to The Realistic Girls Guide to Becoming “That Girl”.

Mentality

When I think of being “that girl”, I see someone who is disciplined and in control. We all picture someone when we here the term “that girl”; when I was in high school it was always my older sister, Grace. Ask yourself how that person thinks and approaches things. She sets boundaries for herself and for others, and she’s secure enough to know that FOMO is so overrated. I think of someone who does things that are maybe not the most appealing because she knows that they are good for her.

Healthy Living

You need to take care of your body, this is a non-negotiable. This doesn’t mean going to the gym everyday, counting calories or starting challenges like 75 hard. Instead, this means moving your body every day for at least an hour. This could be a walk, a workout class or hitting the gym with your friends. It also means eating foods that fuel your body. Try having fruit or vegetables with at least two meals a day, bonus points for snacks. It’s also important to make sure you have enough food in your body to make it through the day with full energy, which is why protein is huge for this. Healthy living means taking care of your body in all ways. This can also mean getting at least 6 hours of sleep or taking vitamins.

Productivity

A well-organized daily routine, goal setting and being highly focused on personal or professional growth are important practices. For me, being productive means accomplishing certain things in a day. I choose to make to-do lists to help me stay on task and stay organized. I also believe that part of being productive is doing things when you say you’re going to do them; this includes waking up. Set a morning alarm and stick to it. This helps set a morning routine and allows your body to get used to it.

Aesthetic

Curating a polished lifestyle with a strong emphasis on self-care, beauty routines, and fashion is a must when becoming “that girl”. Feeling put together doesn’t mean only leaving the house in a business casual outfit with a full face of makeup on. To me, this means wearing clothes you’re comfortable in and that are flattering on your body. If you love wearing sweats, wear them! Some recommendations to help elevate the look and make it seem a bit more pulled together would be . . .

– Making sure everything you’re wearing is clean and in decent condition.

– Adding some jewellery. My go-to pieces are rings and hoop earrings for comfy days!

– I always feel more put together when my nails are done, so usually this is a must for me.

This also means prioritizing yourself; this is your opportunity to develop a skincare and hair care routine that works for you.

Positivity

This requires a focus on self-love, mental health and cultivating a positive outlook. However, the concept has faced criticism for promoting unrealistic standards, often rooted in privilege and unattainable perfection. Some argue that the portrayal of “that girl” can inadvertently pressure people to conform to a narrow set of ideals, particularly in terms of body image, success and lifestyle, while neglecting the complexities of everyday life.