Habits That Benefit My Mental Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How to take a moment for yourself

We are in the final, less chaotic weeks of the semester before every due date comes around the corner. Finals are in just a few weeks and projects and assignments are picking up nonstop. The stress of the semester is finally hitting its peak and it’s important to take small moments for yourself so you don’t burn out. Here are some of my favorite things to do to unwind from hours upon hours of work.

Make a warm drink

This may sound like an odd one, but it does wonders, especially since the months are getting colder. Nothing makes me feel better than a warm cup of tea or a hot cup of coffee. And though it is easier to go out and buy a warm drink, I highly recommend you take the time to make one. It gives you a moment of peace from your hectic life to intentionally make something for yourself to make you feel better. Nothing is more therapeutic to me than to pull my mug down from the shelf, put the boiler on, and mix my own tea the way I like it. It is a small act of self care (and a small boost of caffeine). And if tea isn’t your, well, cup of tea, make a coffee or a mug of hot chocolate. The warmth will get your brain moving again so you are back on track to be productive.

Clean your space

Nothing makes me feel more overwhelmed than clutter. Now, I am in no way a minimalist. I have more trinkets than I can count. I keep every card and piece of paper someone gives me because I love memories. Even my camera roll is representative of this with a whopping 34,000 items taking up my storage. The clutter I am talking about is the stuff that makes your space feel suffocating. The textbooks you throw on the floor, the jewelry you place in a pile on your desk, or even the pens you have scattered about all contribute to the stress you may be feeling when trying to get your work done. Using your text study break to pick up a few items does wonders for the soul and peace of mind. You feel accomplished in a new way when you put a few things back where they belong.

How to Practice Self Care As a Student

Listen to some music

I am a huge fan of listening to music while I do work or study. It helps me lock in. More often than not I put on a soundtrack or some instrumental music to lock in. My go-to right now has been the Mr. and Mrs. Smith Prime Video soundtrack. However, what I mean by listening to some music is not a study playlist. Pick a few songs that mean something to you, or ones that have lyrics you enjoy, and blast them. Not just listen to them, analyze and focus on them. For the next ten minutes that is all you should be zoned in on. I find that this trick really helpful after I have been locked in to instrumental music for the last few hours. A quick detour to something like that helps me focus more.

Call someone

I know finals make it incredibly hard to be social with your friends and family. I have struggled in the past to even send a quick text as I have been so focused on my academic performance. Reaching out to someone helps, though. Just shoot your loved one a text for a quick ten minute conversation, and make it unrelated to school work. Talk about the weather or a hobby. Just spend ten minutes not thinking of the overwhelming task at hand. This clears your head momentarily so you can approach your work with clarity.

How I Survive Finals Week

Spend time doing a hobby

This may be a cliche option, but it’s a tried and true method. Take 30 minutes to do something you love. Having a hobby unleashes a different type of passion in a person. I love to read, but sometimes I only want to do it on my own terms. Spending time doing a craft or even watching a video from your favorite YouTuber is a nice way to unwind as well. Drowning yourself in work is only going to make you unproductive. Breaks are important.

I know finals and projects tend to take up every aspect of our brains at the end of the school year. I am guilty of pouring everything into them. That being said, you can only perform well if you are doing well, both mentally and physically. Take care of yourself so you can be the best possible version of yourself.