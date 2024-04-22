This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

My schedule this year has been jam packed. I have some lofty goals and I’ve quite literally been playing catch up in life. From working a full-time job with odd hours and days off only when it rains, to trying my best to graduate this summer, it’s been difficult to find the motivation to rinse and repeat. Apart from my career and college, I have also been filling my social calendar with meetups, activities, and self-care dates. I read, I paint, I exercise, I watch TV, I laugh, and I sleep. Now one can ask that with days filled to the brim, how can one ever be bored? And to that I answer, “it’s actually pretty darn easy!”

You see, boredom is somewhat a state of mind. And we all know our state of mind may not always match what’s actually happening in reality. One can be happy even when everything in their life sucks. One can also be depressed even when they live a picture-perfect life. At the end of the day, it is all too easy to get bored with your life and get caught up in routines. And that’s exactly where I find myself.

I faced this dilemma once I started getting burnt out. Literally nothing seemed fun anymore. I was living on autopilot and barely resting. So, I set out to find a way to reinvigorate myself. Here are a few ways I’ve tried to break out of the sheer monotony that sometimes becomes my life:

Becoming one with nature.

I cannot begin to explain just how much this is helping! Taking even a twenty-minute walk, breathing in the fresh air, and watching the sunset behind the trees can rejuvenate you. I try to spend time outdoors as much as possible, soaking up the sun (don’t forget your sunscreen!), and just observing my surroundings. Watching nature do its beautiful thing every day without fail has a way of seeping into your psyche and pushing you to continue on.

Just taking some time off!

Listen, I understand the hesitance of taking time off. Whether it be due to financial reasons, not enough days off available, or extenuating circumstances, taking time off can be extremely difficult. But if you have some days saved up, honestly just pack up and leave. Even if just for a day. I took a day off work, drove out to the National Harbor, and bought myself a nice iced matcha. It was so out of the realm of what I usually do in the mornings, and it was exactly what I needed to break out of my routine.

Changing up my style.

Nothing fixes boredom better than changing up what’s been ingrained in your life. You might gravitate towards the usual jeans and a tee (speaking to myself here) and that probably became yet another routine. And if you didn’t catch on at the beginning of this article, routines can be kind of boring! So, the best way to fix that is to shake it up a bit. I still wear my trusty jeans, but I have started accessorizing with a few rings and necklaces. I also ventured out and bought a one-shoulder linen top that I would never buy. And I wore it. And it was awesome!

Reading that trashy romance novel.

I am no stranger to trashy romance novels and, I will admit, I absolutely love them! My preferred genre is historical romance because the slow burn, subtle glances, and courtship culture are next level! Add a little bit of steam and unnecessary conflict, and I am sold. With all the textbook chapters and articles I have been subjected to study this semester, the last thing I want to do is pick up yet another book. But you get to decide what you want to read for fun. And investing time in a novel that barely requires any critical thinking is perfect! That’s where my over-the-top, drama-filled, swoon-worthy romance novels come in and save the day.

Cooking new recipes.

Now this is the one thing on my list that just didn’t do it for me. I love to eat but don’t really love to cook! But after researching how to get out of a rut, finding a new hobby was one of the top suggested solutions. Unfortunately, I didn’t get much joy out of trying out new recipes. I still put it on the list because I know many people who cook to relax and maybe that’s just the thing you need!

Learning a new language.

I kind of cheated on this one because I’ve been learning French since sixth grade (no, I still can’t speak it fluently!) so it’s not quite a new language for me. But nonetheless, I decided to get back into it with the goal of being able to hold a conversation in French. I downloaded Duolingo and tried to complete at least one lesson a day. I was motivated for about two weeks but with no one to practice with, it soon became an app that I barely opened. I regretfully say, I still can’t speak French and learning a new language did not pique my interest. But hey, don’t knock it till you try it!

Researching black holes.

Anyone who knows me, knows my obsession with black holes, and astronomy, as a whole. Black holes scare the crap out of me. And at the same time, they’re magnificent. The fact that even light cannot escape their gravity is enough to snap me out of my boredom. With something so interesting as a black hole (or even quasars) existing in our universe, it’s impossible to not feel even a little charged!

At the end of the day, even with a life some might find fulfilling, it’s actually pretty normal to feel unfulfilled. In fact, more than 60% of adults in the U.S. report feeling bored at least once a week (Mayo Clinic). For me, I see it as a sign of too much routine and unbalanced priorities. Finding something meaningful in life is the fix. And I am still searching. But until then, I think I’m going to take a walk, wear my rings, buy that iced matcha, and delve into some old school Judith McNaught.