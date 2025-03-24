This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

I’ve recently gotten into listening to a lot more podcasts as I get ready for the day or wind down at night. For me, podcasts are a perfect source of entertainment and education that can fit into my busy college schedule and give me a bit of a break. The best thing is that there are so many kinds of podcasts out there to try, with all sorts of focuses and genres. Here are a few that I’ve been enjoying lately!

Gone Medieval

This one is for the history nerds! Gone Medieval, as the name implies, is all about the Middle Ages. Each episode focuses on a different topic, event, or person that pertains to the medieval period, and includes a guest who is a specialist in the topic at hand. This podcast covers every aspect of Medieval history you can think of, from art and literature to folklore, to events and people. A few of my personal favorite episodes include “How to Spot Magic in Medieval Buildings”, “Medieval Comedy: Minstrels”, “Supernatural Medieval Ireland”, and “Geoffrey Chaucer: Father of English Literature.”

Podcasts That I’m Loving Right Now

The Magnus Archives

This is a horror fiction podcast, based around an archive that investigates supernatural experiences. Each episode centers around one experience recorded in the archive, as the main character, Jonathan Sims, goes through it. However, the story builds each episode until the archive and archivists themselves begin to experience the supernatural themselves. This podcast ran for several years before ending in 2021, but as of 2024 they’ve begun releasing new seasons and the story continues!

Worlds Beyond Numbers

Another fiction-based podcast, World Beyond Numbers centers on using tabletop roleplay games (like Dungeons and Dragons) to tell stories through a group of players. Instead of one continuous story, however, this podcast has both serial stories that continue through a few episodes as well as single-episode stories. The podcast is led by Brennan Lee Mulligan of Dimension 20, which was the main appeal for me as a big fan of his. It seems that whatever story or game Brennan Lee Mulligan touches is golden, with the perfect mix of comedy, heart, and tangible world building. Even if you don’t know much about tabletop roleplay games, you can enjoy listening to a story being crafted in real time, and the players finding out what happens at the same time as you.

You’re Dead to Me

This is another history podcast, this time not confined to a specific period. Like Gone Medieval, this podcast also has a new topic in each episode. I’ve found that these episodes tend to have a more conversational flow to them, as they each include the main host, a comedian, and a historian. It creates an easy to follow and entertaining discussion that will keep you interested and learning. My two favorite episodes that I’ve listened to recently are “The History of Fandom, 1700-1900” and “The Arts and Crafts Movement: William Morris and his circle”, but there’s something for every interest!

The Basement Yard

The Basement Yard is a comedy podcast, but really it’s just a conversation between two childhood best friends. Joey and Frank, the hosts, talk about anything and everything in each episode, always with the most absurd and hilarious energy. If you need some light entertainment and something you don’t have to focus on much, this is a great choice.

Podcasts are a great option for entertainment with a busy schedule or a way to learn more about your interests in a fun and easy way. The five podcasts above are just a few that I’ve found enjoyable, and I hope you do too!