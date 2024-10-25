The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past year, I have become an avid podcast listener. I have found that they can be more than just background noise, as the hosts often build a sense of community. Listeners enter a space where stories and experiences are shared. Evoking feelings similar to those of 2016 YouTube, the podcasts below offer a space of comfort and laughter with an added sense of rawness and maturity. Here are some favorites that keep me returning for each new episode.

“Call Her Daddy”

Hosted by Alex Cooper, “Call Her Daddy” is chaotic, funny and unapologetically honest. From sex to politics to pop culture, Cooper covers it all. She has recently welcomed some notable guests to the show, including Kamala Harris, Miley Cyrus and Anna Delvey. “Father Cooper” never shies away from discussing taboo personal topics, whether relationships, fears, insecurities or past traumas. With a confident and candid approach, she tackles these subjects in a way that dismantles stigma, creating reassurance and empowerment. Her community, aka the “Daddy Gang,” emphasizes that it’s okay not to have everything figured out.

“Therapuss”

Host Jake Shane is a comedic icon on this podcast. Each episode includes a “Tell Me What’s Wrong” segment where he and his guest read his followers’ dilemmas and “pus-scribe” quirky remedies. He regularly tells stories from his personal life and never fails to make me laugh. My favorite guests that he has had on the show include Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran and Lucy Hale. This is one of my favorite podcasts when I need a pick-me-up, and I cannot recommend it enough!

“Chicks in the Office”

This podcast is one of my main ways to keep up with pop culture. During each episode, Ria and Fran discuss recent events with sharp insights. I especially loved listening to their opinions about the latest season of “The Bachelor.” Now, I am excited to hear what they have to say about the current season of “Dancing With The Stars.” If you’re looking for a new way to stay in the know about pop culture, this podcast is perfect for you.

“Anything Goes”

Emma Chamberlain never fails to be genuinely raw and honest on her podcast, “Anything Goes.” She shares aspects of her life and provides guidance for listeners who may relate. While covering topics like career, pet peeves and relationships, she gives off an “older sister offering advice” vibe. Some of her guests include Richard Thompson Ford, Charlie XCX and Kendall Jenner. I love hearing stories from Emma’s life as she has navigated being in the public eye since she was in her early teens.

“Pretty Basic”

Best friends Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz’s chemistry shines through as they share their laughter on “Pretty Basic.” These two “OG” YouTubers tell stories from their lives and discuss relatable coming-of-age struggles. The subject matter goes deeper than the lifestyle content on their current YouTube channels. Listening is like hearing your friends chat about the ups and downs of life, leaving you with a sense of reassurance and comfort.