4 Must-Listen Podcasts for Every College Girl 

This summer, I was often bored at work and getting sick of listening to music for hours at a time. On TikTok, I started getting videos on my for you page about different podcasts that were popular, and I wanted to listen to a few to see if I would enjoy them. I was skeptical at first because I thought that they would not keep my attention. After trying a few out, I finally found a few podcasts that I really enjoyed, and I wanted to share just four of my favorites for college girls looking to get into a podcast.

Already Friends-Allison Wetig and Ceara Kirkpatrick

Already Friends was the first podcast I listened to, and I instantly fell in love with it. The hosts, Allison and Ceara, are two best friends who discuss all things wellness, growth, self-care, and relationships. Sometimes, the episodes often feature a special guest or an expert on a certain topic to switch it up. The two girls share their personal experiences and journeys to inspire their viewers. Overall, the podcast episodes are always engaging and great for women to listen to.

Trying Not To Care by Ashley Corbo

I discovered Ashley’s podcast a little later on, and I binge-listened to so many episodes after listening to just one. Ashley centers her podcast around sharing her thoughts and experiences with various things such as friendships, breakups, career choices, and navigating your twenties. I love Ashley’s podcast so much because she is real and relatable.

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain is a pretty well-known influencer, so I have been listening to her podcast on and off for years. Emma’s podcast discusses basically anything that is on her mind, including stories and life experiences along the way. She gives great advice that is valuable to college girls or women in their twenties.

The Mel Robbins Podcast

I bet you have seen the “let them” theory trending all over TikTok. I too have seen it, and I wanted to listen to Mel’s podcast for myself. Mel Robbins is an American author and former lawyer, and she uses her research and experiences to help others. Mel’s podcast gives valuable advice using science-backed evidence and personal stories to inspire others. From listening to Mel’s podcast, I can honestly say that I have shifted so many of my mindsets, and it has benefitted me to the max.

I hope that at least one of these podcasts can get you started in the world of podcasts. For more podcast recommendations, you can go on TikTok or online for inspiration so that you can find what podcast resonates with you the most.