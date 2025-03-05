Unlock Your Potential: An Introduction to Cycle Syncing for Women’s Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

Overview

Have you ever wondered why some days you feel energized and others exhausted? Your menstrual cycle might hold the key. Cycle Syncing is a new and upcoming practice that is changing the game and growing in popularity in women’s health. The goal is to adjust your lifestyle to match your menstrual cycle, improving your overall well-being and balancing hormones. Introducing the basics and benefits of Cycle Syncing, you will discover how you can get started maximizing your health today!

What is Cycle Syncing?

Cycle Syncing is a technique to align your lifestyle choices with each phase of the menstrual cycle. It is often forgotten that the menstrual cycle is more than just those awful days of heavy bleeding and painful cramps, but a constant cycle that is in need of attention. This method was first introduced by Alisa Vitti, an integrative nutritionist and hormonal expert, in her book Woman Code, which was published in 2014. She introduced this approach as a framework for women to match their nutrition, movement, and lifestyle to each menstrual cycle phase.

The Four Phases

As we all know, the average woman’s cycle is about 28 days, but can range from about 21-35 days depending on the person. The menstrual cycle is separated into four phases: the Menstrual Phase, Follicular Phase, Ovulatory Phase, and Luteal Phase. Each phase has unique hormonal patterns that are constantly fluctuating, which you may not even notice. These hormones can affect anything from your mood to your appetite to your energy levels. Understanding what is going on in your body through each phase can help you recognize how you are feeling and how to relieve your symptoms.

Menstrual Phase (Days ~ 1-5)

The cycle begins with the Menstrual Phase, which marks the first day of your period and typically lasts about 5 days. When you begin your period, the lining of your uterus will shed and flow out of your body as levels of estrogen and progesterone drop. During this stage, you should focus on incorporating iron-rich foods to combat effects from the blood loss occurring. Some good examples could include: red meat, seafood, dried fruits, nuts, beans, and leafy-green veggies. Focus on low-impact movement such as going on a walk or taking a relaxing yoga class. You may feel more fatigued during this stage, so it is crucial to adjust your schedule to get an extra hour of sleep or maybe a quick nap in order to be the most productive during your period.

Follicular Phase (Days ~ 6-14)

With a bit of overlap with the Menstrual Phase, the Follicular Phase technically begins on the first day of your period and lasts until Ovulation. During this phase, the ovaries produce 5-20 small sacs called follicles, each containing an immature egg. As estrogen and progesterone levels start to rise, the uterine lining begins to thicken once again. During this stage, you should prioritize lean and whole foods such as chicken, beef, salmon, lentils, eggs, quinoa, and fermented foods. Focus on purposeful movement, such as light cardio or strength training.

Ovulatory Phase (Days ~ 15-17)

The Ovulatory Phase is the time during your cycle that you are most likely to get pregnant as Ovulation occurs. This is where the ovaries will release a mature egg to travel down the fallopian tube toward the uterus to be fertilized. This phase is the shortest, lasting only about 24 hours as the egg will dissolve if it isn’t fertilized. However, keep in mind that each cycle may vary, and ovulation may not occur exactly on the same day each cycle. As estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone rise during this phase, typically a surge of energy will occur. Prioritize high-intensity movements and use that energy to get those hard tasks done that you have been putting off. Focus on consuming liver supportive foods such as fatty fish, nuts, seeds, whole fruits, and cruciferous vegetables.

Luteal Phase (Days ~ 18-28)

The final phase of the menstrual cycle is the Luteal Phase, which typically lasts 10 days (or until the beginning of your next period). If pregnancy does not occur, estrogen and progesterone levels will decrease as the body prepares for the cycle to begin again. During the first half of this phase it is important to prioritize moderate movement such as a pilates class or strength training. Transitioning to the second half of this phase, moving towards the Menstrual cycle again, it is okay to slow it down to light yoga or long walks. To reduce fatigue and other premenstrual symptoms, focus on consuming foods with lots of magnesium and vitamin B. Some examples include: spinach, dark chocolate, beef, turkey, cod, and leafy green veggies.

What are the Benefits?

Implementing Cycle Syncing to your lifestyle as a self-care practice offers numerous benefits that can help you stay connected with your body.

Improved productivity by aligning activities to your cycle

Balanced hormones which can reduce period symptoms

Maximized energy for when you need it the most

As a woman, it is crucial to learn and understand what is going on and how to take care of your body and your mind. Having the opportunity to take advantage of the blessings of your menstrual cycle can empower you in the future to lead an improved lifestyle while managing your symptoms.

How to Get Started

This may be a lot of new information to adjust to, so here is how you can start your Cycle Syncing journey today! Start by tracking your period and symptoms for a few months to give you a better idea of the average length of your menstrual cycle. There are many free period-tracking apps that can track and predict your cycle based on patterns from your previous cycles. When tracking symptoms, you could focus on: energy levels, concentration, motivation, mood, behavior, appetite, fatigue, or cramps. After recognizing patterns, you can focus on adjusting what you consume and how you move depending on what phase you are in. It is totally okay (and recommended) to begin adapting Cycle Syncing piece by piece rather than all at once. You can gradually integrate Cycle Syncing into your daily life through simple lifestyle changes.

Summary

Cycle Syncing offers a unique approach to improving your overall health and well-being by aligning your lifestyle to your menstrual cycle. By understanding the four phases: Menstrual, Follicular, Ovulatory, and Luteal – you can make intentional choices to optimize your health. With countless benefits including reduced period symptoms, enhanced productivity, and balanced hormones, you will gain a deeper connection with your body and mind. Exploring Cycle Syncing is a step toward holistic health, providing you with the tools to take charge of your wellness. It is not just about managing your cycle, but thriving throughout it.

With consistency, you can uncover patterns and feel confident in personally tailoring your nutrition, movement, and routines to your cycle. Take this as an opportunity to embrace your body’s natural rhythms and unlock the benefits of Cycle Syncing today!

For more information

Visit the following websites



Book recommendations

Woman Code by Alisa Vitti

In the FLO by Alisa Vitti

Period Power by Maisie Hill