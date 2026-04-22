11 Stops on My Summer Road Trip Bucket List

While growing up, my mom spent her summers road tripping across the United States. Hearing her stories, I can’t help but yearn for the same experiences and views.
When I think of “dream summer vacation,” I’ve never thought of the “big” destinations to hit, like Hawaii or the Maldives. Although both are beautiful, I’ve always been a mountain and nature kind of gal instead of the beach, since I’ve spent my whole life with the beach being a 15-minute drive.
With a large variety of things to see in the Northwest, it’s hard to get bored. Looking for a mountain and forest vibe? It’s there. Looking for a beach? It’s there. Want to go National Park hopping? This is the place!
The first step to road tripping is to figure out how to get to your starting destination. Fly there and rent a car? Make the drive from where you live? Hotels and lodging or an RV?
Personally, I’d start the trip from my home and pack a buddy to come along, whether that be a friend or my mom, to let her relive her teenage years.
- The Grand Canyon
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First stop: Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.
Known for its iconic orange rocks, the Grand Canyon offers scenic views and a variety of hikes at varying difficulties. You can enjoy the amazing hiking trails or sit and enjoy the sunset at Mather Point.
- Bryce Canyon
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Second stop: Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah.
Bryce Canyon is just under five hours from the Grand Canyon. Known for being less crowded than other national parks, Bryce Canyon offers hoodoos, a rock formation unique to the park.
- Zion Park
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Third stop: Zion National Park, Utah.
Whether or not you skip seeing Bryce Canyon, Zion is about a five-and-a-half-hour drive from the Grand Canyon, and two hours from Bryce Canyon.
Zion is known for its more intense hiking trails and a greater variety of views compared to Bryce Canyon.
- Salt Lake City
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Fourth stop: Salt Lake City, Utah.
From Zion, Salt Lake City is a three-and-a-half-hour drive. Taking a break from national parks, Salt Lake City is a mixture of nature and cityscape. A must-see in the city is the Great Salt Lake, which is so dense with salt that people are known to float with no effort.
- Grand Teton
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Fifth stop: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.
After Salt Lake City, the next stretch of the drive is four-and-a-half hours to Grand Teton. Here you can explore the picturesque mountains with gorgeous valleys. It’s the perfect place for camping or a picnic.
- Yellowstone
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Sixth stop: Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.
The drive from Grand Teton to Yellowstone is four-and-a-half hours. Being the world’s first national park, Yellowstone’s history and impact are vast. The park is known for its abundant wildlife, with visitors having encounters with wolves, bison, and bears.
- Glacier Park
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Seventh stop: Glacier National Park, Montana.
One of the longer stretches of this trip is seven-and-a-half hours from Yellowstone to Glacier.
Glacier National Park is known for its mountain ranges carved by prehistoric ice rivers. The park offers mountains, lakes, and active glaciers.
- Seattle
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Eighth Stop: Seattle, Washington.
At eight-and-a-half hours, this is the longest stretch of the drive. Your reward, however, is that the next destinations become a lot closer.
From sightseeing with the Seattle Space Needle to just walking around town, Seattle offers lots to do while also providing a break from park-hopping.
- Olympic Park
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Ninth stop: Olympic National Park, Washington.
Just two hours outside of Seattle is Olympic National Park. This park offers a variety of experiences: from swimming and kayaking in crystal-clear lakes to hiking in a rainforest.
- Cannon Beach
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Tenth stop: Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Three hours from Olympic National Park is a smaller village called Cannon Beach. Cannon Beach is known for its 235-foot Haystack Rock, creating a view unlike any other beach.
- Portland
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Last stop: Portland, Oregon.
I recommend finishing the trip with a one-and-a-half-hour trip to Portland. This city has amazing natural features like the International Rose Test Garden, but you could also find yourself at the center of the iconic culinary scene the city offers.
Although this is the last stop on my list, your adventure doesn’t have to stop in Portland. There are amazing views all the way down the Oregon coastline, and California has big cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, or national parks like Yosemite, Joshua Tree, or Redwood. Happy traveling!
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