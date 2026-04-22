11 Stops on My Summer Road Trip Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While growing up, my mom spent her summers road tripping across the United States. Hearing her stories, I can’t help but yearn for the same experiences and views.

When I think of “dream summer vacation,” I’ve never thought of the “big” destinations to hit, like Hawaii or the Maldives. Although both are beautiful, I’ve always been a mountain and nature kind of gal instead of the beach, since I’ve spent my whole life with the beach being a 15-minute drive.

With a large variety of things to see in the Northwest, it’s hard to get bored. Looking for a mountain and forest vibe? It’s there. Looking for a beach? It’s there. Want to go National Park hopping? This is the place!

The first step to road tripping is to figure out how to get to your starting destination. Fly there and rent a car? Make the drive from where you live? Hotels and lodging or an RV?

Personally, I’d start the trip from my home and pack a buddy to come along, whether that be a friend or my mom, to let her relive her teenage years.

Although this is the last stop on my list, your adventure doesn’t have to stop in Portland. There are amazing views all the way down the Oregon coastline, and California has big cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, or national parks like Yosemite, Joshua Tree, or Redwood. Happy traveling!

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