A Week on the West Coast: My Spring Break Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From a young age, I always dreamed of visiting California. For some odd reason, I always felt like it was where I belonged. Perhaps this was a result of my also thinking I was destined to be a sensational pop star in Hollywood. While not all of your dreams can come true, some do. This spring break, I finally got to travel to California.

My older sister recently made her move to Santa Monica, a coastal city right outside of Los Angeles. My best friend and I stayed with her for the whole week as we got to experience the West Coast for the first time. Queue “West Coast” by Lana Del Rey, please.

The food

My sister had an exquisite lineup of restaurants to take us to, and my expectations were exceeded. One of my personal favorites was Cobi’s, an Asian fusion restaurant in Santa Monica. The interior was beautiful, and I had some of the best dumplings of my life, which is truly saying something coming from an avid dumpling lover.

We also ventured to Din Tai Fung, which was right near the Santa Monica Pier (If any Hannah Montana fans are out there, they filmed Lilly’s birthday party at this pier, BTW). The soup dumplings were incredible, but the main dish that stood out to me was the dessert: chocolate dumplings. The chocolate completely melted in your mouth upon the first bite, and I’m still dreaming about them to this day.

Of course, I also have to include the coffee shops that I tried. My favorite was Gnarwhal Coffee, where I ordered a toasted marshmallow iced latte. Some other honorable mentions are Urth Cafe, where I got a strawberry matcha, and Groundwork Coffee, where I got a simple iced vanilla latte. California definitely has the indie coffee shop vibe down.

The beach

To put it simply, the beach was amazing. The water was a sparkling blue, and my camera roll is now filled with about 50 photos of the ocean from slightly different angles. If I could read a book, tan, and sit by the beach every day for the rest of my life, I’d be content. I started the book, Society of Lies, during the trip, and it captivated me within the first couple of pages. Wow, even the books read better in California!

Maybe it’s because of the consistently nice weather, but everyone I met in California just seemed more relaxed and happy. Contrary to the hustle and bustle culture of the East Coast, life somehow moved more slowly in California. You actually had time to stop and smell the roses without anyone in your ear telling you to keep moving.

The airport

I did hit a slight bump in the road when conquering the LAX airport by myself. My gate was 159, so you can imagine I was on a long journey through the airport. I paid $13.77 for an iced latte, which was fully my fault, but what’s a girl gotta do around here for some coffee?

The coffee was honestly scrumptious, but definitely not $13.77 worth. I tried to get a turkey and cheddar sandwich too, which came to $17 — safe to say I’m not built for California prices.

My AirPods were unfortunately on the verge of dying for my whole day of travel, which was also user error on my part. As someone who religiously listens to music from the second they step into an airport, this was a big adjustment for me. Luckily, my AirPods stayed alive for almost the entire flight (shoutout Apple), and I relied on my book to get me through the rest.

All in all, my trip to California felt like a movie. Maybe it’s because I grew up imagining myself there, but for a week, it really did feel like I was living in the version of my life I used to daydream about.

While I may not be a pop star in Hollywood (yet), I got a small taste of what it’s like to slow down. Whether it’s across the country or just in your own city, there’s something special about romanticizing the little things and fully enjoying where you are.

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