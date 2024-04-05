5 Southern Road Trips You Need To Take This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s no other feeling like waking up at six in the morning, when the air is cold and silent, to pack up the car and head out on a new adventure. It’s nearly upsetting to wake up that early, but knowing the adventures that lie ahead makes it all worth it. From the snacks to the music to the scenery, road trips are the perfect way to explore and spend time with loved ones (or if you prefer to travel alone, learn more about yourself)!

Whether it’s to go home or find an adventure in a new state, road trips have become a regular endeavor in my life. So, as you begin to figure out your summer plans, let me do the hard part for you and become your personal trip planner. You bring the snacks; I’ll give you the route!

Panama City Beach, FL to New Orleans, la Panama City Beach (PCB) is a popular beach destination in Florida known for its miles of white-sand beaches. From exploring the beach to hanging out at Pier Park, PCB is the perfect place to begin your road trip to New Orleans. With the five to six-hour journey ahead of you, make sure to take a stop or two along the way! Destin and Pensacola are among a few cities you’ll pass through. After the long drive on I-10, you’ll be at your destination. New Orleans embodies the festive spirit, hosting events such as Mardi Gras while also having vibrant nightlife and high-spirited music. Be sure to check out popular attractions such as the French Quarter, Jackson Street, and Buckner Mansion (for the American Horror Story girlies). st. Augustine, FL to st. Petersburg, FL Looking for a shorter road trip? This is the road trip for you. St. Augustine to St. Petersburg is around a three-hour drive that goes through popular Florida cities such as Orlando, Lakeland, and Tampa. Start your road trip in St. Augustine and experience its historical culture. Being the first city in Florida, St. Augustine offers many attractions including the Fountain of Youth, the St. Augustine Light House (rumored to be haunted), and even its beach! This road trip is simple in terms of routing as you’ll mainly be on I-95 and I-4. This gives you the perfect opportunity to make a few stops at places like the Tampa Riverwalk or even a theme park in Orlando (Universal is the best). St. Petersburg is the perfect destination to experience city life while being close to several beaches (my favorite is Indian Rocks). The St. Pete Pier and Sunken Gardens are other popular attractions in the area. Savannah, GA to outer banks, NC Pov : it’s April 2020 and you watch Outer Banks for the first time pic.twitter.com/6wzajRVzm8 — Thana (@thanawithanh) March 26, 2024 If you’re not feeling Florida this summer, Savannah to Outer Banks (OBX) is the perfect way to get that summer vibe outside of Florida. This is one of the longer road trips on the list, being around eight hours. With the right people and music, this road trip would be the perfect opportunity to explore some new places and live your OBX summer. Similar to New Orleans and St. Augustine, Savannah is a historical town, meaning that it has lots to offer! The historic district is one of the most popular spots in the city, followed by Savannah’s waterfront and their haunted ghost tours. With the long trip up I-95, there are plenty of spots to stop along throughout South and North Carolina. Once you reach the Outer Banks, there are numerous water activities, lighthouses, piers, and beaches to see! Orlando, FL to Cocoa Beach, fl Orlando to Cocoa Beach is the shortest road trip on this list and my overall favorite. Driving can be a lot of fun, but sometimes the shorter road trips hit the hardest. From theme parks to nature spots, Orlando is known as being a hot spot for activity. The short and sweet drive to Cocoa Beach goes through lots of nature and wildlife management areas until you reach the beach, decorating your trip with the perfect scenery. As someone who used to live in Cocoa Beach, I could talk about it all day. With the iconic Ron Jon’s Surf Shop, the popular beach spots, the Kennedy Space Center, sailboat tours, and even bioluminescent kayak tours, there really is no end to the fun in Cocoa Beach. Tallahassee, fl to Miami, FL View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Florida 🌊 Travel | Hotels | Food | Tips (@miami.explorers) Want the full Florida experience? Start your road trip right where FSU is! Taking I-10 from Tallahassee straight to 1-95 all the way to Miami, you can find yourself at many popular Florida spots. From Daytona Beach to Orlando to West Palm Beach, this road trip is all-encompassing of what Florida is. Being one of the longer road trips, I would even suggest making your very own route and prioritizing what cities you want to see most. Personally, I’d go to Daytona Beach and visit the raceway or go to West Palm Beach to visit the East Coast. The best thing about this route is that it can be totally personable and can fit what you want to experience the most.

With the routes ahead of you, a tank full of gas (or two or three), snacks, and your friends or family by your side, consider your summer planned! From our home city of Tallahassee to the Space Coast to the Outer Banks, there are plenty of destinations that can fit your vibe for this summer. Drive safely!

