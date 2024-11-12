The Silent Epidemic Killing Men Across the United States

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Content Warning: This article mentions mental health and suicide.

November, sometimes affectionately referred to as Movember, is Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month. Created to raise awareness for men’s mental health issues, Movember has grown into a global movement that highlights the often-overlooked challenges faced by men. During this month, people are encouraged to engage in conversations about mental health, share their stories, and promote open dialogue about the unique pressures men face, from societal expectations to personal struggles.

Below are some important statistics and causes of depression and suicide in men, as well as ways we can help those who suffer while silently carrying their burdens and why this issue is paramount to acknowledge. Addressing this issue is not only important, but it’s essential for creating a society where every man feels seen, heard, and supported.

Statistics

In the year 2022, 49,476 Americans died by suicide, equating to one death every 11 minutes. Of the 49,476 Americans, approximately 36,000 are men. An estimated 13.2 million seriously thought about suicide, 3.8 million made a plan for suicide, and 1.6 million attempted suicide. Men are also 3.85 times more likely to succeed in an attempt than women.

Suicide is currently the second cause of death for boys and men from 10 to 14 and 25 to 34 years old, third for men between 15 and 24, and fifth for the 35 to 44-year age group. The three age cohorts with the highest suicide rates are 85 and older, 75 to 84, and 25 to 34, respectively.

Breaking down the rates of suicide shows which groups struggle the most and need extra support. In 2021, 42.6 Native American men per 100,000 died by suicide, the highest of any race. This is followed by white men at 28 per 100,000 and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander men at 19.5.

Studies have suggested that stress and burnout within certain occupations may contribute to increased depression and rates of suicide. The top 10 jobs with the highest suicide rates in descending order are medical doctors, dentists, police officers, veterinarians, people in financial services, real estate agents, electricians, lawyers, farmers, and pharmacists.

Causes

Fear of expressing their feelings is considered one of the biggest causes. Around 40 percent of men have claimed they have never talked to anyone about their mental health. Their reasons included the following: “I’ve learnt to deal with it” (40 percent), “I don’t wish to be a burden to anyone” (36 percent), “I’m too embarrassed” (29 percent), and “There’s negative stigma around this type of thing” (20 percent).

The stigma surrounding social roles and societal expectations may deter men from seeking the help they need. From a young age, men are told to “man up” and that “boys don’t cry.” Parents and peers may believe expressing emotion is for the weak-minded. While raising children, mothers with daughters are far more likely to talk with them than their sons, with the conversations being significantly more emotionally charged and focused on feelings.

Lack of socialization is also thought to play a major role in the increased rates of depression and suicide. Recent studies have shown that approximately 27 percent of men report having six or more close friends, as opposed to 41 percent of women. It is said that loneliness and social isolation are as harmful to a person as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, leading to rapid deterioration of one’s mental health if sustained for an extended period.

The three aforementioned causes combined play a major role in the increasing rates of suicides in the United States. However, it is also important to note that numerous other factors may contribute to this growing issue. These include a past history of suicide attempts, experiencing physical or sexual abuse, alcohol and drug misuse, being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and a family history of mental illness.

Ways To Help

Finding a solution to this issue is complex when considering that even the men who seek out help may continue to suffer from depression or suicidal thoughts. Of men who died by suicide in the United States and Canada in the last few years, an estimated 60 percent had accessed mental health care services within the previous months. However, there are plenty of other ways we can make a difference.

One strategy is to initiate a conversation with a person of concern. Men aren’t asked often enough about how they’ve been doing or what they’ve been feeling like recently. Sometimes, all he needs is to know that someone cares about him and what he’s going through.

Approaching these instances with no judgment is also vital. When someone is struggling with mental health, particularly with depression or suicidal thoughts, the last thing they need is to feel criticized or dismissed. Let them know that you appreciate their openness and willingness to discuss something so deeply personal with you, and thank them for trusting you with all they disclosed.

Why It Matters

We can sit around and look at statistics and analyze the causes of suicide all day. However, we often lose sight of the fact that the data represents real men, each with unique experiences, emotions, and hardships that cannot be fully captured by numbers. These are our fathers, brothers, uncles, sons, and friends.

One of my best friends died by suicide. In the 11 years I knew him, I could confidently say he was one of the most upbeat, positive-appearing people I’ve ever met. He always took the time out to check in on everyone else, asking how their day was or how they were doing mentally. I never knew of the internal battle he fought until the day of his passing. Not a day goes by that I don’t see his sweet smile, hear his infectious laugh, remember his eternal optimism and unending kindness. He was so loved and is deeply missed.

By shedding light on this topic that is still unfortunately considered taboo, it’s my hope that we can destigmatize the negative thoughts and beliefs around men’s mental health. No one should feel ashamed or isolated. We must make spaces where men can speak openly about their emotions, seek help without fear of judgment, and recognize that vulnerability is not a weakness but a strength. By fostering understanding and compassion, we can help break down the barriers that prevent so many men from getting the support they need.

And to anyone reading this who needs a reminder, you are loved and valued, and your life truly matters.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.

